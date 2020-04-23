Gunman on loose after drive-by shooting in Elkton neighborhood

ELKTON — A gunman or gunmen remained on the loose Tuesday morning after opening fire on the street of an Elkton neighborhood on Sunday night, striking a parked car occupied by two men and forcing two other men outside that vehicle to take cover, police reported.
No one was wounded in what investigators are calling a “drive-by shooting,” which occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Village Road, but bullets stuck the car occupied by the two men and also hit an unoccupied vehicle parked adjacent to it, according to the Elkton Police Department.
“We still don’t know how many shots were fired, but residents in the area said they heard five shots. We recovered two .40 caliber shell casings in the road and two bullet fragments — one near the vehicle (occupied by the two men) and one on the sidewalk near some trash,” outlined Capt. Joseph Zurolo, an EPD spokesman.
The shots were fired by a gunman or gunmen in what was described only as white sport utility vehicle that, seconds before the shooting, stopped or slowed on East Village Road, which was distinguished on Sunday night by long stretches of vehicles parked in front of rows of townhouses.
“We don’t know if they (the four men) were the intended targets, but they were in the line of fire,” Zurolo told the Cecil Whig.
At the time of the drive-by shooting, a 19-year-old man who lives on East Village Road and a 20-year-old man who lives elsewhere in Elkton were inside the car that was struck by bullets, police said. Meanwhile, police added, two other men, ages 20 and 23, were seated on a curb near the occupied car. The two men on the curb also live on East Village Road, police noted.
“The two men on the curb were talking to the individuals who were inside the car, when a vehicle described as a white SUV pulled up and a gunman or gunmen inside the SUV started firing,” Zurolo said.
The shots were fired from behind the parked car occupied by the two men and the unoccupied vehicle parked next to it, both of which were facing the row of townhouses, police reported.
The four men who were in the line of fire could provide only scant information to EPD investigators, according to Zurolo.
“We attempted to get information from one of the subjects who was in the vehicle (that was struck by bullets), but that subject was not cooperative,” Zurolo explained.
One of the two men who had been seated on the curb told EPD investigators that he believed the shots were fired from a white SUV, police said. The other man who had been inside the car and the other man who had been on the curb could not provide any information to investigators, police added.
When the shots rang out, several residents in that area went to their front doors to investigate the cause of the commotion, police reported. But the vehicle from which the shots were fired had sped away, according to police.
“We responded to a ‘shots fired’ call. When our officers arrived, there was a large crowd of people at the scene,” Zurolo said.
EPD investigators spent more than two hours at the scene, conducting interviews and gathering evidence, police reported.
