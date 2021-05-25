ROCK HALL, MD. — Maryland Natural Resources Police was called to Haven Harbor Marina Sunday just before 8 a.m. in response to a report that a body was floating in the water.
Police later identified the person as Charles Boutin, former member of the Maryland House of Delegates for Cecil and Harford Counties (Dist. 34A) and former Mayor of Aberdeen.
Family members believe Boutin, 79, suffered a heart attack while getting his boat prepared for the Memorial Day weekend. His body was found by fellow boaters about 20 feet from the slip in the Rock Hall marina.
Boutin served in the house from 1999 to 2005, leaving to take an appointment from Gov. Robert Ehrlich to the Maryland Public Service Commission. Before that he was a member of the Aberdeen City Council from 1992 until he became mayor in 1994.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
Nancy Jacobs was a member of the Maryland Senate and served alongside Boutin in the Maryland General Assembly, also in District 34.
"Chuck was an excellent legislator. He represented Cecil and Harford Counties with their best interest at heart," Jacobs said.
Jacobs said she was saddened to hear of Boutin's death but added he loved boating and fishing.
"He even trailered his boat all the way to the (Florida) Keys for a fishing vacation," Jacobs recalled. "Taking care of his boat was a labor of love for Chuck."
