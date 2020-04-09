Driver of suspect car spurs high-speed chase near Elkton

ELKTON — A high-speed police chase barreled through the northeast section of Cecil County on Saturday, after law enforcement officers spotted a man who was “possibly involved in a shooting in Delaware,” according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
Operating a Honda Accord that had been reported stolen in Delaware in late March, the driver crossed over the Delaware state line — out of the jurisdiction of police officers in Cecil County — and the chase on the Maryland side of that border ended as a result, reported Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman.
“The vehicle was stolen in New Castle, Del., on March 24. Our information was that it possibly was involved in a shooting in Delaware,” Holmes said, noting that CCSO officials had not received additional information regarding when that purported shooting occurred in Delaware. “It was at some point after the car was stolen on March 24.”
As of Monday afternoon, information regarding the Delaware incident that led to the police chase was unavailable. A New Castle County (Del.) Police Department spokesman told the Cecil Whig that he had no record of NCPD investigators handling a shooting relating to Saturday’s high-speed chase in Cecil County. Delaware State Police officials could not be reached by phone on Monday.
Holmes reported that the police chase started at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Saturday on Fletchwood Road near the Wawa store, northeast of Elkton, where a CCSO deputy spotted a Honda Accord that matched a vehicle description contained in a be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert posted by Delaware authorities.
Although that deputy activated his patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and siren, the Honda driver failed to stop, police said. The driver, instead, sped away and made numerous turns to access at least six roads while fleeing, police added.
At various points, other deputies joined the high-speed chase as it continued on Elkton Road (Route 279), Appleton Road, Belle Hill Road and Muddy Lane, where, according to Holmes, the suspect drove the “wrong way in a traffic circle” before traveling east on Old Baltimore Pike into Delaware, police reported.
“The suspect was operating his vehicle at a high rate of speed, and we had multiple (agency) vehicles involved in the chase,” Holmes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.