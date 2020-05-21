Biz Beat: Water tower added to Fair Hill skyline, more biz news from Cecil

Happening this week around the county …
Standing more than 165 feet in the air is the new storage tower that will provide water to the 5-Star Equestrian Center at Fair Hill.
This means enough water for bathrooms and food services as well as to water the turf and the horses coming to the world class facility.
It also means fire suppression capability has come to the state-owned property with the installation of fire hydrants. The storage tower, built with Maryland Environmental Service at the lead, will get its water from four wells on the property and have the pressure to feed fire hydrants when needed according to Skip Immler, senior water/wastewater specialist.
”These are good wells,” Immler said, adding the best of the wells supplies 60 gallons per minute to fill the 150,000 gallon tank.
Jason Gillespie, managing director of Environmental Services, said the old school design for the tower was deliberate.
”It will be a little more aesthetically pleasing,” Gillespie said. “We had a number of conversations with Maryland Department of Natural Resources who wanted a more retro feel.”
It is expected this tower capacity will cover the largest of events coming to the equestrian facility, which is due to host its first 5-star event in October.
”They are expecting 80,000 people, big events, twoo to three times a year,” he said.
Gillespie said the appearance of the tower will also be aesthetically pleasing with a pale brown paint job and, more than likely, some artwork portraying the equestrian mission of the project.
”Right now we have not settled on the actual logo,” he said. “Only the colors have been decided at this point.”
MES is no stranger to Cecil County, having completed projects for the county and various towns going back some 50 years.
”We’ve done some work for WL Gore and some wastewater treatment too,” Gillespie said.
In spite of COVID-19 the project is close to being on schedule.
”Our primary concern is acquiring all of our materials. For valves and piping there may be a longer lead time,” he said, indicating these are made-to-specifications and not off-the-shelf purchases.
”We had another project where the equipment was due from France,” he said. The novel coronavirus caused a countrywide shutdown in France and the loss of production. “That had not affected this project so far.”
When completed, Gillespie expects Cecil County and Maryland to see the benefit.
”This is a good project. Not only for the state but we’re making sure the environment is looked after,” Gillespie said. “And hopefully there will be some tourism.”
•••
Employees of WL Gore were on hand recently serving in the Elkton Community Kitchen at Elkton Presbyterian Church. Even though the COVID-19 virus closed much of Cecil County feeding the hungry every Friday did not stop. The WL Gore team, led by Tim and Trish Fischer, served the grab-and-go lunch.
Elkton Community Kitchen has been serving lunches for nearly 20 years with an army of volunteers representing a variety of faith-based, business and civic organizations
•••
JeJe Grill is giving 10% off all orders through the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Korean specialty restaurant at 239 South Bridge St. in Elkton just started the promotion recently, inviting ordering by calling 410-392-4000, testing to 302-772-9808 or online at www.jejegrillorder.com
•••
The first ever Oxford area event that is part contest, part show of support for its business community is underway. With help and inspiration from Howett ‘s Screen Printing The Oxford Community Tee Project was launched. Choose a favorite business or organization among the 21 participants and purchase the t-shirt bearing their individual logo.
Each shirt is $20 but half of that goes to the business or organization represented on the shirt to help with revenue losses due to COVID-19. There are children and adult sizes available.
For more information or to see the different shirts available for purchase go to https://oxford-community-tee-project.itemorder.com/sale
•••
Thanks to obtaining permission to repurpose a $22,000 Maryland Main Street grant the Elkton Chamber and Alliance has grant money available to help businesses downtown businesses. Originally designated for Main Street district improvements, the money can now be used to help support businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to make payroll, help with rent or mortgage or to pay utilities. No matching funds are necessary and the money is not repaid.
The deadline to apply for the grant is May 29. Call 410-398-5076 for more information including qualifications or download the application on the Elkton Chamber and Alliance Facebook page.
•••
With the first phase of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s Roadmap to Recovery plan to re-open the state and its businesses begun the Maryland Department of Commerce has launched a new website to offer guidance to businesses.
The new site is open.maryland.gov/backtobusiness and it includes an overview of the four building blocks to recovery from COVID-19 and a pledge for business owners that support the plan.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
