Thomas Shireman is out to prove that the old ways of farming are still the best.
At Third Way Farm at 601 Robin Hood Road in Havre de Grace, Shireman is dedicated to not only growing fruits, vegetables and herbs with as little disturbance of the soil as possible, but also making the farm a classroom for the next generation of farmers.
”I want to encourage and empower,” he said of the mentoring program. “You will truly learn sustainable farming in a faith based atmosphere.”
He got the name for the farm from a biblical edict ordering followers of Jesus to turn the other cheek; which in farming interpretation means do no damage.
”The first way was an eye for an eye. The second way was do nothing,” Shireman said. “The third way is to find an alternative following organic standards.”
That includes no till farming, using no chemicals and leaning on having the soil replenish itself with planting practices and rotation of pasture for the chickens, pigs and sheep. He refers to it as polyculture farming.
”This is an invitation to creatively resist violence non violently,” he explained. “Current industrial farming is doing damage to the land, the water and the neighborhoods.”
”We are uniting sustainable agriculture with ministry to young people,” Shireman said. The ministry side is voluntary participation, but he finds the conversations with his interns stimulating.
”I wanted my ministry to be practical and tangible,” he said. There are community meals twice a week, a bible study weekly and game nights. Every morning there’s a inspirational moment.
”It allows for reflection of something throughout the day,” Shireman said.
On 67 acres Third Way is growing year round. On just two acres is the greenhouse, tunnels and containers growing salad greens, root crops and cabbage. Trees are tapped for their sap. Everything has a use.
While in the winter months the market is open by pre-order only. However come spring there will be a multitude of offerings.
”We have a very high yield because of our practices,” he said. Peeking up from among a patch of red curly lettuce is the straight stalks of leeks. “Our vegetable production is integrated and sustainable.”
In the woods the pigs are foraging for legumes and grass. Nearby the sheep graze in a hilly pasture and from a large green trailer comes a steady flow of chickens scratching at the ground in search of bugs. The planned mobility allows the animals to eat healthier, but also helps with the health of the soil in what he calls a symbiotic relationship.
”And there’s a lesser need for medication and antibiotics,” he added. “A large part of what we do is restorative.”
Internships are available for three, six and 12-month stints. Each are provided housing, access to the food grown on the farm and a stipend.
On a cold Friday afternoon a pair of interns were planting in the greenhouse. Shireman showed Abriana Lucas and Holly Winter how to use a trowel to measure distance between rows and plantings.
Jonathan Degenfelder was in the growing room where densely planted plats stretched toward grow lights in the weeks before making the transition to the greenhouses or plastic covered tunnels.
Degenfelder, from Martinsburg, W Va, said he hopes to take what he is learning at Third Way Farm and using it on his own some day.
”I’ve learned so many things,” he said. “We had a very constructive team conversation this morning.”
”The microgreens under the UV lights is interesting to me,” he said. “The amount of plants her tray is pretty amazing.”
Looking like green carpet, the tiny beet and celery leaves are sold to restaurants in the Baltimore area for salads and garnishes.
Putting a sheep into a wrestling style hold has been the most interesting experience for Degenfelder thus far.
”It was very physically intense,” he said of the hoof trimming operation.
Anyone interested in an internship or about the coming CSA season at Third Way Farm can learn more at ThirdWayFarm.com or by sending an email query to thirdwayfarm@gmail.com
•••
Pennsylvania Association of Sustainable Agriculture and Future Harvest are working together on the Soil Health Benchmark Study, which will empower farmers by providing not only a comprehensive assessment of the health of their own soil, but also a comparison of the soil of neighboring farms.
The Soil Health Benchmark Study began in the Keystone state in 2016. This is the first year for it to be offered in Maryland. Indicators of soil health include aggregate stability, organic matter, nutrient levels and microbial respiration. That information will be useful with soil management techniques, tillage, cover cropping and the addition of organic matter into the soil.
Participants get free soil sampling on three fields from Cornell Soil Health Lab, which is a $345 value, the detailed information and comparatives, and marketing tools to get the information on soil health to your customers.
To get started send an email to Lisa Garfield at Future Harvest: Lisa@futureharvestcasa.org or go to futureharvestcasa.org
•••
March 11 at noon is the next Women In Agriculture webinar, offered free to all who register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-wednesday-webinars-tickets-81611156165
Growing Healthy Soil is the topic of the March 11 webinar. Future topics include smart phone movies, estate planning mistakes and solutions, health care in your senior years, and are dairy goats a good fit for your farming operation.
The Wednesday Webinars are offered the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month.
•••
Applications are now being accepted for Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation in Cecil County.
The state funded program created by the general assembly in 1977 has, to date, placed more than 15,000 acres in the county into preservation, restricting development.
In order to qualify for a MALPF easement a property must have 50 contiguous acres, a majority of productive quality soils, be located outside of the boundaries of the 10-year master water & sewer plan, and have a valid Soil Conservation and Water Quality Plan filed with the Soil Conservation District.
Interested landowners must inform the Cecil County MALPF program administrator, Devyn King, no later than May 1 of the intention to apply. Applications must be submitted by the close of business May 22.
For more information call King at 410-996-5220.
•••
The US Department of Agriculture has released its full report of the Industrial Hemp Pilot Study. The study examines a crop that had been on hiatus nearly 45 years, but now boasts more than 90,000 acres in production.
The study looked at several factors including legal and economic challenges. In the pilot program, which began in 2013 researchers looked at the line between industrial hemp and marijuana, the challenges in a profitable yield, production costs, and inconsistencies between state and federal guidelines, to name a few.
The full report is available online at https://www.ers.usda.gov/publications/pub-details/?pubid=95929.
•••
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
