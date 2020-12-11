ELKTON — Cecil County’s COVID-19 positivity rate reached 11.3% according to statistics from the county health department.
To date, 67 people. in the county have died from the novel coronavirus.
Cecil County currently has a 7-day case rate of 45.3 cases per 100,000 people. However only about 30% of the county has been tested for the virus.
Compare that to the statewide statistics showing a positivity rate of just under 8%, which was a slight drop.
Cecil County Health Department reports more than 2,697 positive tests have been recorded here of the 30,096 tested. According to the state health department the Elkton zip code, the largest population center in Cecil County, also has the highest positive tests with 1,168. Second on the list is Rising Sun with 344, then North East at 327. Colora has the fewest cases at 40.
Statewide 4.7 million tests have been administered, with more than 219,961 positive results.
Officials expect the numbers to continue to rise in direct response to the Thanksgiving holiday and the gatherings that were held in spite of pleas to scale back and avoid contact.
Cecil County has been releasing updates every week on the numbers of people infected, test numbers and reports on the number of COVID deaths. The health department will take over that task until a new county staffer is assigned.
Maryland has lost 4,755 residents to the disease since March.
Symptoms of COVID are such that it can mimic seasonal influenza with fever, cough, sore throat, congestion and body aches. However according to the CDC the hallmarks appear to be a loss of the sense of smell and taste and, at its worst, breathing trouble and chest pain. Severe symptoms include lethargy, inability to stay awake, confusion and bluish face or lips.
Anyone who has these symptoms should get tested and self-isolate until the test results are acquired. A positive test means self-quarantine is required and a negative test is necessary to end the quarantine.
COVID testing is available at the urgent care centers such as LifeBridge ExpressCare in Elkton and North East, ChristianaCare Union Hospital in Elkton and at the Cecil County Health Department, also in Elkton and the Chesapeake City Fire Company.
Stone Run Family Medicine in Rising Sun and West Cecil Health Center in Conowingo also offer the testing.
No doctor’s referral is needed but appointments are strongly recommended for the testing. Health department testing is every Tuesday from 3 until 7 p.m. There is a Saturday testing on Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. until noon. In Chesapeake City the testing is available Dec. 10 and 17 from 1 until 5 p.m. Register online at https://covidtesting.pattrac.app/cecil or call 410-996-1005.
