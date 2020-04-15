Cecil County teen killed in single-vehicle crash in Conowingo

CONOWINGO — A Cecil County teen was killed on Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash on a road in Conowingo, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators identified the victim only as a 17-year-old Conowingo male on Wednesday morning, pending verification of next-of-kin notifications.
Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, reported that the teen was driving a 2005 Dodge Neon in the northbound lane of Pleasant Grove Road, north of the Conowingo Dam, at approximately 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, when he inexplicably lost control of his car. The teen was the sole occupant of the car, Holmes noted.
His vehicle crossed the centerline and then the southbound lane, before veering off the road and crashing into a tree, Holmes said. The car overturned on impact and then careened back onto Pleasant Grove Road, where the vehicle came to rest on its roof in the northbound lane, he added.
Holmes confirmed emergency dispatches that the car caught fire. Based on information available to him on Wednesday morning, Holmes commented, “The driver was removed from the vehicle before it caught fire. He died as a result of the crash, not the fire.”
The teen was pronounced dead at the crash scene in the 300 block of Pleasant Grove Road, according to Holmes.
As of Wednesday, the investigation by CCSO Cpl. Bryan Shockey was continuing, he reported.
Stay tuned to cecildaily.com, as more information regarding this fatal crash becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.