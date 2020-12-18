ELKTON — Cecil County Public Schools (CCPS) will enter a six-year, $1.3 million contract for eFinancePlus, a finance and payroll management system from leading school technology software provider PowerSchool, Inc. The CCPS Board of Education approved the contract at a Dec. 9 meeting on the recommendation of Superintendent Jeff Lawson.
Associate Superintendent for Administration Services Robert Buckley explained that the new system would allow for greater flexibility with managing the district’s workforce, and would also interface more easily with budgeting processes.
The district currently uses Munis, a system from Tyler Technologies with a more limited suite of capabilities. Buckley explained that the district has been in touch with developers at Tyler, and would work to secure historical data stored with them during the transition.
“We’ve been in constant communication throughout our use of this product and shared our pains with them,” Buckley said. “Their responsiveness and agility to address those has not met our expectations.”
Board member Dianne Heath asked whether the district was able to break its existing contract with Tyler.
CCPS entered a seven-year, $1.7 million contract for Munis beginning in March 2016, but language in the agreement allows the district to terminate the contract early, according to Buckley. He stated during the meeting that Tyler has been made aware of the district’s intent to transition, and will work to preserve the district’s historical data with the system.
There will be a period of overlap, during which time the district will balance both contracts. Chief Financial Officer Sandy Jack assured board members that this is typical for transitions between large systems.
For Lawson, the timing of transition works out as the district stares down a budget crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At a time where we’re looking to save every dollar available, I need Mrs. Jack and Dr. Buckley to be able to say to me, ‘This coming Friday is a payday, we have exactly this much money going out the door,’” Lawson said. “It will cost us a little bit of money, but we’re confident we can make the line item adjustments in the current operating budget.”
Board President William Malesh questioned whether there would be an opportunity to negotiate the terms of the contract, and Lawson responded that the district is working out the details. The budget for the contract in FY2021 will only run the district $121,670, compared to an annual rate ranging from about $216,000 to $257,000 in the following five fiscal years.
Munis is purely a financial system, Buckley explained in a follow-up interview with the Whig, and lacks the capacity for advanced reporting on staffing and related expenses.
The eFinancePlus system is geared more to the district’s broader needs, and is also in use by a number of other districts in the state. PowerSchool, Inc. is the parent company behind Schoology, no doubt a familiar name to parents of virtual learners, as well as other software widely used in public schools around the country.
For Jack, the new system will create a more thorough and more accessible overview of the district’s financial data.
“With Munis, reporting has always been a challenge. We know the data is there, but getting it out in a format that we can use — it’s been a challenge since day one,” Jack said in a follow-up interview with The Whig. “eFinance offers Cognos reporting, which is a much more user-friendly reporting tool.”
In addition to added reporting capabilities, the new software will be more intuitive for people who are less data-brained. Buckley, who manages human resources for the district’s more than 2,000 employees, stressed that the fluctuations between pay periods for different addendums, stipends, extra pay and other specifications across employee groups can be challenging to keep track of.
“There’s a tremendous amount beside just the straight, ‘you get paid every other week’ deal,” he said. “The reporting software component of it — I’m not a financial person, so to speak, not having gone to school for accounting and such, and it makes sense to me.”
The board voted unanimously to approve the contract, only minutes after approving a purchase of 943 Dell Chromebooks amounting to $295,159. Buckley explained that the Chromebooks would replace older machines that become outdated as new software is released. He commended the district’s preparedness for virtual learning.
“We had made a significant investment over the years to be able to support that transition,” he said. “We’re very fortunate we were able to do that as easily as we did — and I say easy now looking back, but since last March, teachers have just done tremendous work to be able to transition to that virtual platform.”
Director of Technology Services Kyle Rickansrud anticipates that the new machines will arrive in February.
