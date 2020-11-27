ABINGDON — A bone marrow drive will be hosted Saturday at the Kiddie Academy of Abingdon in honor of Harford County resident Kristy Cooper from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event, which is a partnership between There Goes my Hero, a local non-profit organization that provides support to families and individuals suffering from blood cancer and Kiddie Academy.
In October, Cooper was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and will likely need a bone marrow transplant, according to a press release for the drive.
For the past ten years Cooper has been a school counselor at Southampton Middle School and is extremely active in Harford County. The drive will be a contact-less, drive-up registry drive.
Each year, thousands of patients with blood cancers and blood disorders will need a bone marrow transplant to survive. With a simple cheek swab, you’ll be a registered bone marrow donor and if you match with a patient in need, you may be asked to donate. Find out more by visiting www.theregoesmyhero.org.
There Goes My Hero was founded by Erik Sauer whose own fight with leukemia led him to want to help others. Today, Hero partners with DKMS, an international non-profit bone marrow donor center, to add potential lifesavers to the National Bone Marrow Registry; and with the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center and Moveable Feast to provide a support system to blood cancer patients and their families, including transportation services, parking coupons, and meals during treatment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.