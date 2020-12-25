Happening this week around the county …
The Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce gave its 2020 Business of the Year Award to Sue’s Restaurant, owned and operated by Jim Gibney and Gerry Knotts.
This was possibly the chamber’s last chance to honor the business, which opened in 1947 as Montgomery’s Diner. Gibney purchased it in 1985 and renamed it after his wife.
“My wife was here when it started,” Gibney said. A black and white copy of the ad announcing the new restaurant at 9 East Main St. in Rising Sun shows not much has changed there in 73 years. Gibney thinks even the blue seats along the lunch counter are the same
He figures some time in 2021 he will quietly close. Meanwhile, Gibney is looking for a buyer.
“I’ve been trying to sell it but I haven’t had much luck,” he said. “Parking is always a problem in Rising Sun, especially for our older folks.”
After presenting Gibney and Knotts with the plaque Norman Hunter told them closing is not easy. He sold Hunter’s Sale Barn in Port Deposit one year ago.
“It was hard for me to walk away from my business,” he said.
When word got out that Sue’s Restaurant would close, long time customers have been stopping by.
“They’ve been crying to me for a month,” Gibney said. Knotts was also fighting off tears.
“I’ve been doing this since I was 9-years-old,” she said. When it became Sue’s Restaurant, Knotts’ job was dishwasher. These days she does it all and had to be coaxed from the kitchen to accept the award.
She noted, the closing is not from a lack of customers.
‘We’ve been busy, especially since they’ve closed dining in Pennsylvania,” Knotts said.
Howard “Bud” McFadden used to own the hardware store across the street, which is now Bog Turtle Brewery.
“I sure have a lot of good memories about this place,” McFadden said. “And they have always supported the community.”
•••
Jonathan Eckman is the new director of the VA Maryland Health Care System, which includes Perry Point VA Medical Center near Perryville.
“We are excited to bring Mr. Eckman on board as the new director of the VAMHCS” said Network Director Robert Walton of Veterans Integrated Service Network 5. “His sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for the medical center, employees and volunteers, and most importantly, for the Veterans we are honored to serve. We anticipate he will assume his new role at the medical center immediately to begin his official appointment.”
Eckman began his Veterans Administration career at Perry Point in 2008 as a project engineer. He has also served as associate director of operations and associate director of finance for VAMHCS.
•••
The first woman to hold the title of Cecil County Commissioner has died.
Mary A. Maloney-Wilson was remembered Monday in a service at Immaculate Conception Church in Elkton for her lifetime of service. She served as a county commissioner alongside Joseph Biggs and Walton Mason in the 1970s. It was during those years that Maloney established the Cecil County Department of Public Works and set out to start a proper planning department. Maloney was also active in the Maryland Association of Counties and other like-minded committees and organizations.
From there she was appointed to the Cecil Community College Board of Trustees. Maloney was vice chair for 5 years and chair for another 10. During her college tenure she had a hand in increasing the number of degree programs from 20 to 36.
She became the first Trustee Emerita of (by then) Cecil College 24 years after joining that board. She also had leadership roles in the Bainbridge Development Corporation, Cecil County Board of Elections Supervisors, Old Bohemia Historical Society and the Historical Society of Cecil County to name a few.
Maloney was also a vibrant part of the business community, owning and operating Four Corners Tavern and BB Martin Outdoor Advertising.
•••
If you are a fan of driving around and looking at displays here’s some you may not have considered.
Perryville and Rising Sun hosted Outdoor Decorating Contests to encourage the holiday spirit amongst its residents and businesses.
Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce drove through town Dec. 11 and awarded 1st Prize to the Caldwell family at 506 Pearl St., 2nd Prize went to the Sears family at 510 Pearl and the Rees family at 111 Maple Ridge Way took 3rd.
Riviera Maya won for its outdoor display at 100 Ryan Drive while Your Personal Chef/Queen Cuisine won for its window display.
Over in Perryville, Sharp Energy sponsored the contest, which had judges out Dec. 18 to find the best display.
Amanda Paoletti, planning coordinator, said this was a very competitive year with some great designs on display.
Winners were Walter Herpick at 106 Roundhouse Drive in 1st place. Second place was awarded to Laura McCoy at 510 East Cedar Point Drive with 3rd honors going to Kimberly Buckland at 447 Susquehanna Avenue.
Perryville gave honorable mention to Jamie Reynolds at 523 Arch St. and Becky Young at 714 Concord Point Drive.
Don’t forget the ginormous light display at Herr’s in Nottingham, Pa. Staff of the snack food company volunteer every year and start hanging millions of colored lights months before the switch is flipped the Friday after Thanksgiving.
The lights are on from dusk to dawn through Jan. 1.
•••
Ritchie Bros.’ most recent auction at its North East center saw the sale of more than 4,750 pieces of heavy equipment including a 2019 Tigercat 845E crawler feller buncher that sold for $340,000. Another big ticket sale was the $335,000 winning bid on a 2013 Link-Belt HTC86100 100-ton 8x4x4 hydraulic truck crane.
The North East auction brought together items from North Franklin, Conn. and Pittsburgh, Pa. for a North East Regional auction.
The company also held a combined auction Dec. 15-16 at Great lakes, Ill. The Great Lakes Regional sale brought in $40 million while the North East sale realized $41 million.
•••
Thrillist.com has included North East and Havre de Grace on its list of small towns near the US Capitol offering true holiday small town charm.
The website points specifically to the North East Chamber of Commerce Cocoa Crawl going on now in North East, which offers deals and discounts to shoppers right up to the last possible holiday minute.
In Havre de Grace readers are directed to check out Concord Point Lighthouse and the Maritime Museum among other destinations in that Harford County city by the bay.
•••
If you can re-invent your business or find ways to stay solvent in this pandemic kudos to you. One such company is Angry Jack’s Axe Throwing Club in Elkton. While the Elkton Station indoor axe-throwing venue remains open, the company is branching out by offering Jack’s Backyard Boards.
Think of it as the party comes to you. Sign up for the date you have in mind and Angry Jack’s will be at your door with the set up to include regulation targets and axes.
A coach is included. All you have to do is wear closed toe shoes and show up. Think of it as the grown-up version of the bouncy castle.
Oh, and you can buy a target too so you can practice whenever the mood strikes.
Go to angryjacksaxes.com for details.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
