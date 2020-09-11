Happening this week around the county …
Simply Savory Catering & Cafe on South Bridge Street in Elkton is closing by the end of the year because the owner, Angela Wiley, feels a need to scale back.
Wiley said after five years with this business and another 10 with Chef of the Run has her thinking about moving her operation toward the beach.
“I just don’t know where yet,” she said Tuesday. “It’s going to be a surprise.”
While the pandemic didn’t help, Wiley said it was “a little bit of everything” that prompted her decision. A beach location would bring her closer to her family and that’s where she wants to be when she retires.
“I’m going to stay in the trade, just not in this area,” she said.
Known for her signature soups, Greek salad and crab cakes, Wiley has a deep base of not only customers, but also companies who have supplied her over the years.
“I’m going to miss those customers ... and companies that were loyal to us,” she said.
She’ll cater the Simply Savory events already on her schedule but will take on no new events. However the cafe will remain open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. until she finds her beach location.
•••
Trammell Crow Company has turned over the keys to the 716,000 square foot speculative building on Rt. 272 next to North East Plaza in the Northeast Commons. It was built without a tenant in place.
David Neuman, managing director of TCC, said the warehouse was delivered in July.
“It was built with all the characteristics and amenities to appeal to a wide variety of logistics, e-commerce, warehousing and distribution users,” Neumann said via email. Neuman said the design is meant to attract a tenant with a short timeline from search to identifying needed space. “(It) frequently does not allow for build-to-suit.”
Neuman added TCC will not be building anything else on the site.
•••
HealthCare Access Maryland‘s next speaker series will be “Investing in Employee Health in the Age of COVID.” A virtual panel discussion, it will feature six speakers from health care and industry talking about how to survive and thrive in the pandemic.
The program is Sept. 23 at 2 p.m. Maryland Hospital Association, TriBridge Partners and CareFirst are sponsors of the free event. Register in advance at https://webinar.ringcentral.com/webinar/register/WN_LLyYHt7SRIW1zuSnamKmVw
•••
The Art Den in Rising Sun is hosting a Latino Artists Gallery starting Sept. 11 with a gallery opening. Artists Jason Cambria and Oscar Zarco will be at the shop, 10 E Main St. with their oil paintings and ceramic art. Both will also have pieces for sale.
The free gallery opening runs from 5 p.m. until 8. There will be snacks served but dinner is also available for purchase next door at Bog Turtle Brewery.
•••
To encourage businesses to support the Masks on Maryland campaign the Maryland Department of Health is making signage available for free. MDH has created templates that can be accessed at Maryland’s Back To Business website.
Maryland is now at Stage 3 in the pandemic reopening schedule, which means all businesses can be open, but at limited capacities and masks are required indoors except when eating or drinking.
“By wearing a mask in public, you are helping keep Marylanders safe,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall. “As we move into Stage 3 of our reopening, your commitment will be more important than ever, so please wear your masks, wash your hands and maintain social distance.”
Stage 3 began Sept. 4 at 5 p.m.
•••
David Stauffer has been named director of Chester County Parks and Preservation. He takes the leadership role after serving 12 years as Capital Projects Coordinator with the Chester County Department of Facilities. Prior to that Stauffer was a project manager with a landscape architecture firm.
In a joint statement Commissioners Michelle Kichline, Josh Maxwell and Marian Moskowitz said Stauffer brings a wealth of knowledge to the position.
“David’s knowledge of Chester County’s parks, trails and open space, and his immense understanding of the methods with which to expand and develop parks and preservation is invaluable. He has managed many projects and worked with many partners to develop our parks and trails, and this provides a great foundation to lead our Parks and Preservation Department.”
•••
Maryland’s Opioid Operational Command Center has awarded a $181,500 grant to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake for its Behavioral Health peer recovery support personnel at its Bel Air and Havre de Grace campuses and the Klein Family Harford Crisis Center.
“Peer recovery is an important service for people struggling with addiction issues. Engagement, education and support make a world of difference to people as they make the necessary changes to recover from substance use disorders,” said Jennifer Redding, LCSW-C, Director of Behavioral Health — Outpatient Services for UM UCH.
•••
There will be an in-person, but socially distant networking event, hosted by the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce, Sept. 17 from 4 until 5:30 p.m. at Woody’s Tiki Tent, 29 South Main St. in North East. Registration is required. Go to cecilchamber.com and go to the events page to register. Members pay $15. Non members pay $25. Sponsorships are available for $75, which includes two tickets and recognition before and at the event. Contact Katie Lewis at klewis@cecilchamber.com for sponsorship details.
•••
Start thinking fall and fall decorations. The Elkton Chamber and Alliance is once again hosting the Scarecrows on Main Contest. Running from Oct. 2 through the 31st, the scarecrows must be in place by Oct. 1 in assigned locations along Main Street.
Winners will be announced Nov. 6.
Call 410-398-5076 for the rules and requirements.
•••
Keeping in mind that some of its patients have little or no access to technology, West Cecil Health Center in Conowingo began offering a new model of care in which people in need of medical or mental health care can go into a private room at the center on Rock Springs Road and use the equipment and internet access there to have a telemedicine meeting.
For that West Cecil was recently recognized by the National Association of Community Health Centers.
The service is also available at its location in Havre de Grace; Beacon Health.
“We were concerned that the transition to telehealth services during COVID-19 would create challenges for families with no or limited access to Internet service and smart devices,” said John Ness, President & CEO. “Our provider and information technology teams collaborated to design a telehealth model that would solve this problem while still maintaining high levels of safety for our patients and staff. We find patients also enjoy the convenience of scheduling an onsite telehealth visit in conjunction with other health center services such as laboratory or pharmacy.”
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.