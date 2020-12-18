Happening this week around the county …
Kitty Knight House at 14028 Augustine Herman Highway in Georgetown wants to make the holidays easier by offering a feast you can pick up and take home, ready to heat and eat.
Watch what they did here: It’s the Kitty Knight Kristmas Kits with Kontactless Kurbside pick up. Pick up on the 24th for $24.
K?
Baked honey ham, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, cranberry apricot stuffing, roasted parmesan Brussels sprouts, dinner rolls, house or Caesar salad and your choice of apple or pumpkin pie.
Order online at Kittynight.com/Events or call 410-648-5200.
•••
The Maryland Department of Commerce, in conjunction with Maryland Business Innovation Association, is launching a program it hopes will lead to innovative solutions for real time business challenges.
Larger corporations involved in the Maryland Business Innovation Challenge would submit challenge statements regarding issues it is facing. In turn, the state’s innovation community would submit possible solutions. It could lead to professional partnerships between the parties, and new marketing and business opportunities.
“The Maryland Business Innovation Challenge is a great opportunity for our corporate community and our innovators to build new connections, accelerate business opportunities, and raise the awareness of the immense talent of our state’s innovation network,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. “We are confident this challenge will help us to grow stronger, more competitive companies, attract investors, and ultimately create more jobs.”
Membership would include academia, small business and start-ups.
Plans are for a Fall 2021 celebration of the successful innovations.
“The Innovation Challenge provides a valuable opportunity to create an open innovation platform and reverse pitch model that accelerates solutions to current industry challenges and enhances Maryland’s global reputation as a place for innovation,” said Mike Thielke, MBIA board president.
Businesses already lined up include TEDCO, IBM, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and Healthworx.
•••
The $31.1 million transaction has been completed to sell Hollywood Casino in Perryville back to Penn National Gaming. However Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will continue to own the real estate and lease it to Penn National, at an initial cash rent of $7.77 million.
The lease is good for 15 years with an option to obtain up to four 5-year extensions.
Penn National sold Hollywood Casino to GLP in 2013.
In the same transaction GLPI also sold Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge to Casino Queen Holding Company for $28.2 million.
The sale of both is expected to be completed in 2021.
•••
If your business is interested in starting an apprenticeship program the Susquehanna Workforce Network and the Maryland Department of Labor would like to help.
A Maryland Apprenticeship Information Session will be held Dec. 17 from 10 until 11 a.m. to explain how being part of this program will help you with employee retention, productivity and worksite safety among other benefits including tax credits and training reimbursements.
The program is free but pre-registration is required. Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/maryland-apprenticeship-information-session-tickets-132087829253
•••
Martin’s Food Store in Rising Sun, along with its parent company, GIANT, is partnering with Flashfood to help customers cut grocery costs.
By using the Flashfood app customers can get tipped off to deep discounts on foods nearing the “best before” date. Produce, meat, deli, and bakery products will be listed.
“We understand that family budgets are tight, even more so in recent months, which often impacts accessibility to fresh foods,” said John Ponnett, senior vice president of retail operations, The GIANT Company. “With Flashfood, we are giving our customers that access to more fresh and affordable food, while also helping to reduce food waste. In fact, 84% of our Flashfood customers told us that they can eat more fresh food because of this program. We are excited to introduce Flashfood to more stores and more customers this month.”
Find out more about the app at flashfood.com
•••
Dollar General, based in Goodlettsville, Tenn., recently opened its 17000th store. That location was in Colorado and marks the 60th store in that state. Cecil County has Dollar General stores in Elkton, North East, Cecilton, Chesapeake City, Conowingo, Calvert and Rising Sun. The company is in the process of applying for permits for a third Elkton location across from Kenmore Elementary School.
•••
Goll’s Bakery, an iconic, family-owned business on North Washington Street in Havre de Grace, was recently honored by the Havre de Grace City Council.
At a recent city council meeting Mayor William Martin said Goll’s needed no introduction because of its notoriety in Havre de Grace and surrounding communities. The honor came as the bakery celebrated its 90th year.
The children of German bakers, Eugene and Elsa Goll started their business in 1930 and quickly became popular for their fresh baked cakes, donuts, and pastries.
Honors have also come in from the Maryland House of Delegates and Harford County Council.
•••
Food Lion has completed its $212.5 million renovation project of 112 stores, which now gives customers more products and variety.
Stores in Elkton, Perryville and North East were included in the renovation, which created more floor space, improved check out and added safety equipment for both shoppers and staff.
Shoppers will find more “Local Goodness” items as well as increased organic and gluten-free selections.
As part of the success of the project Food Lion is making donations to various feeding programs connected to stores in each community.
