Dole’s Essential Snowballs is bringing a bit of Baltimore nostalgia to Cecil County.
Nicole Wilson, owner of the snowball stand at 1974 West Pulaski Highway in North East, is “Dole” by the way.
“My nephew couldn’t say “Nicole,” she said of Nate Lynn’s younger days. The name stuck and she’s been Dole ever since.
According to history the snowball was born in Baltimore in the 1800s. Children would ask the drivers of the trucks delivering ice blocks door-to-door for the shavings. At home their mothers would make flavored syrups to top the ice. During the Great Depression it was known as the Hard Times Sundae or Penny Sundae according to Preservation Maryland.
Wilson figures she will go through at least five 60 pound bags of ice each day, shredding it to small pieces and serving it with flavored syrup and marshmallow cream topping.
“The first ever snowball in Baltimore was egg custard flavor with marshmallow,” she said. Choose from 30 flavors and four sizes.
“Skylite is my favorite flavor. Always has been,” Wilson said.
If she seems familiar, Wilson used to operate the Walk-Away Sundae booth at the Cecil County Fair. Like most everything else this year, the fair got canceled. She found a space in front of the Green Acres Motel and set up the trailer to sell snowballs.
Dole’s Essential Snowballs is open Tuesday through Sunday 2 until 8 p.m. Cash and Venmo is accepted.
Devon Buckner brought her family to the stand, glad that she no longer had to make the drive from Elkton to Bel Air for her favorite summer treat.
“She was so excited when she heard about this,” said her mom, Paula Smith.
•••
The Twisted Vine Wedding and Event Florals officially opens at its new location, 505 South Main St. in North East Jul 14.
Priscilla Horne has been operating out of her home the past six years but the pandemic caused her to diversify.
“I am still a wedding and event florist,” Horne said Monday, adding that would remain her focus. However COVID-19 canceled all her contract work from March until now. “All those weddings got pushed off to 2021.”
While working on wedding designs for her brides with July and August dates Horne decided this was the perfect time to set up a storefront and fill a need in town.
“North East has not had a florist in a lot of years,” she added. However she is only looking to make deliveries in Cecil County, Tuesday through Friday.
“Other florists do a lot of daily delivery,” Horne said, noting she was not trying to take that business. The storefront will allow her to branch out a bit and be more visible.
Along with fresh and silk floral arranging and design Horne also rents arches, trees and other decor for events.
Plus she invites others to advertise within her store. “I have business cards here for photographers, caterers, tent suppliers.”
Check out the website at twistedvinefloraldesign.com, on Facebook and Instagram or call 443-877-6051.
•••
Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot launched the Compass tax system Monday, a $160 million project aimed at modernizing and streamlining how taxes are collected.
At the start alcohol tax collection and license renewals are all that will be done through the system. Over the next several years more functions will be added. Corporate tax collection will go online in the first quarter of 2021. Business and individual taxes will follow in 2022.
“Today’s launch of Compass brings us into a new era that will make it easier for taxpayers to view and manage their accounts online, while enabling us to process tax returns more quickly and protect against fraud more vigorously,” Franchot said.
•••
Elkton Chamber and Alliance is now offering half-price membership renewals, since the year is half over.
Jessica Price, executive director, said membership is the backbone of the organization along with working together with other businesses in the greater Elkton community. Membership ranges from $100 to $250 per year depending on the size of the workforce. Call 410-398-5076 for details and membership forms.
•••
Cecil College has named Tiffany Dowell as its new Director of Career Services.
Dowell will develop, manage, implement and evaluate all the career services at the college to assure they are consistent with what students need to be successful in their chosen fields. Dowell will work with credit and non-credit students, whether full or part time.
“My goal is to enhance Cecil College‘s mission for academic excellence and outstanding service to our diverse student and alumni populations by expanding career services programs, resources, and partnerships,” Dowell said. “The leadership aspect of the director’s role is what attracted me to this position because it will allow me to implement new and creative ideas that will benefit the department and the college in general.”
Dowell got her associates degree at Cecil, a bachelors and master’s degrees from Notre Dame of Maryland University and is working on her doctorate, also from Notre Dame.
•••
Mount Harmon Historic Plantation in Earleville has re-opened to the public for its guided tours. It is also open for self guided tours and use of the grounds Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Book tickets in advance online mountharmon.org.
Mount Harmon is located at 600 Mount Harmon Road with 200 acres of land to walk or horseback ride, elegant gardens and historic buildings.
•••
Chester County has opened a center specifically to help Pennsylvania businesses in that county re-open. Restore Chester County is available by phone, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Call 610-344-6225 to learn how to safely resume your place of business in Chester County.
Meanwhile the ban on evictions ends in Pennsylvania July 10. Those who feel they may be at risk due to lack of funds to make rent or mortgage payments should attend a July 9 webinar hosted by Chester County COVID-19 Business Task Force.
The Zoom meeting begins at 3:30. Go to https://bit.ly/31Np4ly to participate.
•••
Once known as the luxury home builder in Cecil and Harford counties, Clark Turner and Clark Turner Homes LLC has been ordered by the Maryland Attorney General’s Office to pay more than $700,000 in restitution, penalties and costs for violating the Maryland Consumer Protection Act, New Home Deposits Act and Custom Home Protection Act.
The Consumer Protection Division found that more than $1.2 million was accepted from at least 15 consumers whose homes were either never started or never completed. Of those, five were slated to be built in Charlestown Crossing off Route 40 in North East. Another three were supposed to be built in Bulle Rock, a golf-oriented community in Havre de Grace. Others were in Bel Air, Street, Fallston, Sparks and Lutherville.
Part of the final orders involved a cease and desist order in which Clark Turner and Clark Turner Homes agreed to end such deceptive practices in the future.
In addition. Brian Frosh’s office also awarded at least $370,000 through the Home Builder Guaranty Fund to 19 consumers to cover their actual losses.
Turner was known for his luxury homes with large square-footage, top of the line appliances and opulent features. He was initially part of the development of Bainbridge and had commercial development plans for the former Nazarene Campground. Along with Charlestown Crossing he also started Ridgely Forest in North East, built luxury Newport Landing townhouses along the waterfront in Port Deposit and had a hand in the development of Principio Medical Park in Perryville, among other projects.
He also gained national attention in 2007 when he built the house featured in an episode of Extreme Makeover; Home Edition, which was filmed at Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program and Rolling Hills Ranch in Port Deposit.
Turner filed for bankruptcy in 2015.
•••
Lil’ Brookbend had a successful, not so lil’ grand opening Friday in North East.
The ribbon was cut to open the 800-square-foot store at 28 South Main St. and shoppers were invited to come inside and see the second location of Brookbend Interiors. John Palmer said the North East store would be his to run.
“We had tons of sales,” Palmer said of the Friday grand opening. “It was our best in house sales ever.”
He added, neighboring businesses and residents have been very welcoming.
“North East is very good to us,” Palmer said.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
