Biz Beat: Cross Street Realtors opens, virtual options help businesses stay afloat

Happening this week around the county …
Amber Durand was planning a party to open her new real estate office in Chesapeake City.
“I spent a ton on candy and necklaces for the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade,” Durand said Monday. “The timing could not have been worse.”
Days before the holiday weekend Gov. Larry Hogan issued the stay at home orders, closed all schools and non-essential businesses to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Since real estate is considered an essential business Durand is working she opened Cross Street Realtors Chesapeake anyway and continues to work, observing the regulations including social distance and limiting contact.
“We are working through our pending transactions,” she said, adding she has nothing new on her plate. “Buyers should know they can still buy.”
Durand worked with Patterson Real Estate in Delaware for 10 years but she wanted to come back to Cecil County, where she and her family lives.
“I love Patterson but I wanted much more involvement in my community,” Durand said. Purchasing a franchise with Cross Street she opened an office at 327 Bohemia Avenue. With other offices in Chestertown and Kent Island, she said Cross Street is more of a boutique real estate business focusing on waterfront properties.
Find them on Facebook or call Durand at 410-885-1606
Durand still hopes to have that grand opening celebration.
•••
Maryland businesses having trouble deciding which of the many assistance programs to pursue can now get help through the Maryland Business Relief Wizard.
To date there are 12 programs in place to assist with such issues as payroll protection, micro loans and economic injury. Grants, no-interest and low-interest loan programs are being offered.
Northeastern Maryland Technology Council is also offering to clear the fog by offering a free Virtual Water Cooler program Wednesday (April 16) at 2 p.m.
Todd Marks, founder and CEO of Mindgrub Technologies will explain how he designed the Relief Wizard as well as how it will help small businesses survive.
To sign up for the seminar go to nmtc.org and check out the events. To connect with the Maryland Business Relief Wizard go to reliefwizard.net.
•••
There was also no grand opening celebration but La Comunidad Hispana opened its pediatrics office in West Grove, Pa. Monday. Just like West Cecil Health Center in Conowingo, LCH is a federally qualified health center serving those in need in Chester County with comprehensive health care.
Located at 105 Vineyard Way, the clinic is offering limited appointments in keeping the Pennsylvania Gov. Thomas Wolf’s orders to shelter in place and to practice social distancing.
Acute walk-ins are also available. For more information call 610-644-7550.
•••
Penn National Gaming may once again own Hollywood Casino in Perryville. Gaming & Leisure Properties has an agreement with Penn National to acquire its assets from Tropicana Las Vegas Casino and Hotel. Penn National owns the property, having purchased it for $360 million in 2015.
This new arrangement will bring another $337.5 million to Penn National. Penn National sold Hollywood Casino to GLP in 2013. The agreement offers the option to purchase the Perryville property.
•••
Cecil County Chamber of Commerce is also hosting virtual gatherings to replace their face-to-face mingle events and business card exchanges that had been planned. Spaces are still open for the limited-edition mingle April 15 at noon and the April 22 mingle also has slots.
Go to cecilchamber.com to register and get your spot at the virtual table.
Also, the Chamber of Commerce golf tournament that was set for May 7 is being rescheduled for a date in August.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County.
