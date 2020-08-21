Happening this week around the county …
Words such as “phenomenal” and “amazing” have been used a lot when Lynn Bollinger and Lynette Bowman describe the days since Snatcher’s Creekside got flooded by Tropical Storm Isaias.
And “overwhelmed.”
“The generosity of people has been overwhelming,” Bollinger, owner of the North East restaurant, said, still glowing from the community response. “Local folks showed up big.”
Before the clean up could even begin people were calling and offering help, Bowman said. When word got out about last Saturday’s fundraiser at the North East VFW Post 6027 people eagerly offered to donate goods and supplies. Other restaurants donated gift certificates, which added to the amazement.
“The coming together ... the community,” Bowman said. “We are completely blown away.”
Bowman said the Creekside Crew, as they have dubbed themselves, will be returning the favor and patronizing these businesses.
“It’s really hard to put it into words. How do we say ‘thank you?” she said.
“Saying ‘thanks’ isn’t even enough,” Bollinger said.
Thursday is the day Snatcher’s Creekside hopes to re-open, Bollinger and Bowman say. Definitely, the South Main Street eatery will be open by the weekend and the Creekside Crew will be there to welcome everyone.
•••
Business owners in Maryland are being warned about a scam presenting itself as being from the Office of the Secretary of State. The Maryland Chamber of Commerce reports that a letter is being sent to targeted businesses requesting for a fee in exchange for a letter of good standing.
Anyone getting the “2020 Certificate of Good Standing Request Form” should not respond but should instead report the letter to the US Postal Inspector by calling 1-877-876-2455.
This scam has been reported in other states as well.
In Maryland some businesses are required to have a Certificate of Good Standing, but not from the Secretary of State, and can obtain one for a nominal fee.
•••
Businesses and non-profits affected by Tropical Storm Isaias can look into Small Business Administration Disaster Loan Assistance. This comes in the form of low interest, long-term loans for losses that insurance may not cover.
Go to the SBA website for details and applications.
•••
Lidl US made the National Retail Federation list of Hot 100 Retailers for the second year in a row.
“This ranking reflects the customer enthusiasm we see for Lidl in our communities every day. Shoppers love Lidl’s low prices and they are spreading the word about a grocer that gives them more for their money each time they shop,” said Johannes Fieber, president and CEO of Lidl US.
Lidl opened its distribution warehouse in North East earlier this year along with 20 new supermarkets.
•••
Forbes Magazine has named APG Federal Credit Union a Best-in-State Credit Union for the second year in a row.
More than 25,000 consumers were surveyed nationwide to determine the best credit union in each state.
APGFCU placed fifth for the state of Maryland.
•••
The sale of Elkton Gas to Chesapeake Utilities Corporation was completed earlier this month with the final approval of the transaction received from the Maryland Public Service Commission.
Elkton Gas was sold by South Jersey Industries to Chesapeake Utilities for $15 million. With the final approval, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will be able to grow its footprint, according to a statement made by CUC chief executive officer Jeff Householder when the sale was announced last year.
“This is an exciting fit and aligns with our company’s growth strategy to identify new investment opportunities to further our future earnings growth,” Householder said in Dec. 2019. “The acquisition of Elkton Gas is significant in that it jumpstarts our current operation, enabling us to more quickly expand our footprint in Cecil County.”
•••
Publicize & Company, a public relations firm, is offering a webinar Aug. 19 at 3 p.m. called “How to make low-cost PR and promotion work for you.” Led by Craig Corbett, principal of the global company, the free webinar will give such information as the importance of story telling and content marketing, different tactics to raise brand visibility and tips on what the media is interested in covering.
Register here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4572666958065788939?source=Email
•••
Another Cecil County business has closed suddenly.
Maria’s Italian Restaurant at 2525 Augustine Herman Highway in Chesapeake City announced via its Facebook page Sunday that it was closing. This came several days after closing due to a family emergency.
As of Monday the paper signs announcing the temporary closure were still in place.
The same people also run Middletown Pizza in Middletown, Del., but could not be reached for comment.
•••
West Cecil Health Center recently welcomed two new physicians to its staff in Conowingo.
Dr. Mozella Williams is Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Caitlin MacFarland, a psychiatrist, has joined the behavioral health department.
“After an extensive national search, we are pleased to welcome these two talented medical professionals to our team,” comments John Ness, President & CEO. “Each brings a personal commitment to affordable and high-quality community healthcare. The addition of these physicians to the WCHC team has expanded our ability to provide excellent primary and psychiatric care to our patients.”
Williams brings 13 years of experience serving rural populations to WCHC.
“Since very early on in medical training, I have had a commitment to underserved areas of healthcare,” Williams said. “Growing up in a rural area, I am familiar with the challenges of the lack of healthcare access in rural communities.”
Like Williams, MacFarland is passionate about rural healthcare.
“I appreciate the hurdles rural residents face in traveling long distances for specialty care, assuming that travel is even an option,” MacFarland said. “My goal is to ease that burden by bringing mental health expertise to rural communities rather than the reverse”
MacFarland, who is also an instructor at Johns Hopkins University, lectures on various topics including gender identity and sexual dysfunction.
Getting people who need behavioral healthcare to seek help is what MacFarland figures will be one of her hurdles.
“I expect that developing rapport with people under my care will take time; mental health problems, including mood and psychotic disorders as well as substance abuse, continue to have unfounded stigma, which makes it difficult for people to seek the care they need,” she said.
As CMO Williams is responsible for the entire gamut of healthcare, serving the patients and the providers.
“As CMO, ensuring our behavioral health, dental and medical providers have the resources to help as many patients as possible is an important task for me,” Williams said.
To learn more about West Cecil Health Center, including obtaining services, go to westcecilhealth.org
•••
Interesting business quote of the week: “The toughest months for small business start with J.” January is rough because people have no money left after Christmas. In June and July everyone is vacationing, she explained. The small business owner I heard say it added she was glad August was here because so far, it’s been a good month.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
