Buck's Restaurant and Tavern on East Main Street in Rising Sun closed over the weekend, less than a year after new owners took over the popular eatery.
Timothy and Niki Hershey have owned the restaurant at 314 East Main St. since Feb. 1, 2022. Initially, it was purchased along with Shirl and Josh Eidsen but the Eidsens parted ways in May.
On Tuesday, Niki Hershey said that the restaurant would remain closed, but she was not at liberty to discuss the details.
"No one can operate a business in this building," she said.
Buck's was first closed for a week for building maintenance, she said.
"But that lead to a permanent closure," Hershey said.
It left as many as 35 employees out of work.
"They were told to meet us off-site to get their final check," Hershey said. "That was the safest way for them.
She added the situation had nothing to do with a Jan. 15 emergency call to the building. The report of an odor of gas in the building was unfounded.
A year ago, the Hersheys promised that some of the most popular menu items at Buck's would remain, but there would also be new foods to enjoy.
The Facebook page attached to the business has been deleted after a post that it was "permanently closed."
•••
Elkton Magic is back with a new schedule of shows and at a new, larger location.
The February show is already sold out but tickets go on sale Friday for the March 24 show at Mick's Crab House, 902 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton. Vince Wilson and Adam Stone will be performing so come prepared to have your mind scrambled by their tricks and illusions.
There's also an April 21 show with Meadow Perry, the Bubble Magician and special guest Judge Mentalist. Go to elktonmagic.com for tickets and details.
•••
Maryland Lottery officials are still waiting for a $50,000 Powerball winner, possibly from Cecil County, to come forward.
The ticket was purchased Jan. 18 at The Wellwood in Charlestown.
•••
One of the 'Winter Lights, Cecil Nights' activities is a Guided Night Hike in Elk Neck State Park. The hike begins and ends at Turkey Point Light Station Parking Lot on Feb. 4. Be there before the hike begins at 5:30 p.m.
'Winter Lights, Cecil Nights' is a countywide campaign lead by the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce and Cecil County Tourism to offer entertainment during these cold months. This Guided Night Hike is in conjunction with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Admission is $3 per person or $10 for a family of four. Parking is limited and reservations are required. Call 410-287-5333 to sign up.
•••
Tickets are now available for the North East Chamber of Commerce Awards Reception to be held Feb. 15 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Milburn Stone Theater on the campus of Cecil College, 1 Seahawk Drive in North East.
While this is a free event, a reservation must be made by Feb. 14. There will be light refreshments and a cash bar. Go to https://northeastchamber.org/product/ne-chamber-awards-reception/ to reserve tickets.
Meanwhile the Chester County Chamber of Business & Industry will hold its Small Business Awards Breakfast Feb. 23 at Penn Oaks Golf Club in West Chester, Pa. Among the companies to be feted are AEONRG and SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties.
Keynote speaker for the breakfast, which begins at 8 a.m., will be Mark Madrid, Associate Administrator of U.S Small Business Association. Tickets are $40 per person. Sponsorships for the event are still available for interested businesses. Go to https://www.chescochamber.com/ for more information.
•••
Members of Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce are being invited to help a local non-profit spruce up its lobby and conference room with a new coat of paint.
Dubbed "Wet Paint in Dry January," the chamber is asking its members to bring their favorite paint brush or roller -- paint will be provided -- and help with interior painting at Neighborhood Services Center, 35 North Third St. in Oxford. NSC will also provide lunch.
Painting commences at 9:30 a.m.
•••
APGFCU is looking for students to enter its Scholarship Awards Program. In its 26th year, participants this year must answer this question in their application: 'What financial goals do you have, and how can your credit union help you make wise financial decisions and reach your goals?'
Along with the application students in high school or college must add either an essay, video presentation or photo with a caption. Seniors expecting to graduate high school this spring, or students currently attending a college or technical school are eligible. Apply by Feb. 28. Winners will be announced in April at the APGFCU Annual Meeting.
•••
Robert H. Hill is stepping down as president and partner of NAI Emory Hill in New Castle, Del.
Hill has more than 45 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry and, with Clay Emory, helped establish what is now NAI Emory Hill as one of the largest and most reputable full service commercial real estate companies in this region. He will remain a general partner.
Meanwhile, Neil Kilian and Clayton Hill have been named as partners.
•••
Ok, so maybe you can't build a snowman, but you can go ice skating at The Creamery in Kennett Square, Pa.
The 41-by-83 foot synthetic ice arena is a test project of The Square Roots Collective. If it shows high interest and use the group of organizers will look into purchasing the rink, adding it to the attractions in the Chester County community.
Winter Park at The Creamery is located at 401 Birch St. Public skating is every Friday 4:30 until 9 p.m., Saturday from 12:30 until 9:30 and 12:30 until 5 on Sundays through April 2. Skaters $10 pay for one hour on the ice and $4 for skates.
To reserve a session go online to https://www.kennettcreamery.com/ice-rink-2023.
•••
Freedom Federal Credit Union has formed a philanthropic foundation, which will now handle to fundraising side of the financial organization.
The Freedom To Help Foundation will have its own volunteer board of directors separate from the credit union and will be charged with review and approval of how funds are spent through non-profit organizations in Harford and Baltimore counties. Also the Freedom Federal Credit Union will move its Community Outreach Committee activities under the umbrella of the foundation.
•••
Breezeline is planning to spend $400 million over the next two years to increase its internet speed and reliability. Already the program has doubled network capacity and boosted upload and download speeds. High-capacity fiber optics at critical network points, redundancy paths for internet traffic and enhanced network security is also part of the "Welcome to Breezeline" campaign.
Breezeline provides internet in several Cecil County towns including Chesapeake City, Perryville and Port Deposit.
•••
Fulton Bank has been recognized by Operation HOPE for the number of home loans made available to low- to moderate-income people.
In fact Fulton made almost $1 billion in loans available over the past seven years it has partnered with Operation HOPE.
“We’re pleased to partner with organizations like Fulton Bank that understand the importance of home ownership in empowering our communities,” said John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Operation HOPE. “We honored Fulton Bank for their commitment to increasing social mobility at our recent HOPE Global Forum, the largest gathering of its kind, dedicated to expanding financial inclusion for everyone.
More than 5,700 homebuyers were helped through the Closing Cost Assistance Program. Also Fulton Bank has donated more than $8 million in grant funding.
“Fulton Bank’s purpose is to change lives for the better, and one of the best ways we can do that is by helping people achieve the dream of homeownership,” said William “Smokey” Glover, Executive Vice President and Director of Fair and Responsible Banking for Fulton Bank.
•••
There will be a hiring event at Herr's in Nottingham Pa. Jan. 26 from 2 until 6 p.m. and Jan. 27 from 7 a.m. until noon.
The plant, which makes potato chips, crisps, popcorn, pretzels and other salty snacks, is located at 271 Old Baltimore Pike. The company is looking to fill openings in route sales, manufacturing, warehousing and corporate.
For more information or to apply online go to Herrs.com.
Business Beat is a weekly column on business happenings in and around Cecil County. If interested in having your business featured in this column, contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007.
