BEL AIR — Now that Harford County residents are out driving more, drivers of electric vehicles are reminded they can use any of the six new electric vehicle charging stations – two in Bel Air and four in Fallston – installed earlier this year on Harford County government properties.
At no cost to the county, BGE installed the stations earlier this year to provide electric vehicle drivers with 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week access to them.
The six stations on Harford County properties are part of Exelon’s EVsmart charging network among Maryland utilities, including BGE, Pepco and Delmarva Power. BGE owns, services and monitors the stations.
The two fast chargers at the Harford County Government administration building, 220 S. Main St. in Bel Air in the southwest corner of the parking lot, at the intersection of Baltimore Pike and South Bond Street, will have a vehicle at full power in about 30 minutes.
The four Level 2 stations, with two chargers on each, have been installed at the Veronica “Roni” Chenowith Activity Center in Fallston. It takes about four hours to fully charge an electric vehicle.
The cost to charge at the fast chargers at 220 S. Main will be 34 cents per kilowatt hour. The Level 2 chargers at Fallston will cost 18 cents per kilowatt hour.
Harford County Government owns one electric vehicle, a 2019 Chevy Bolt. It costs about $20 to fully charge the Bolt using the fast charger, which can be driven about 230 miles on a single charge.
“We’re proud to join the network of charging stations for EV drivers in Harford County and support clean energy solutions to protect our environment,” County Executive Barry Glassman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.