HARFORD COUNTY — On Wednesday, Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced that Maryland will join in two multistate settlements against the Johnson & Johnson and the three largest opioid medication distributors. The settlements include 41 other states, five territories, and the District of Columbia, and are proposed to total over $26 billion.
The first settlement are based on the failure of the three distributors – McKesson, AmeriSourceBergen, and Cardinal Health – to monitor and report suspicious orders, which led to a massive influx of opioid drugs across the nation. The second settlement involves claims that Johnson & Johnson marketed its fentanyl products deceptively.
Under the settlement agreements, Maryland and its subdivisions could receive over half of a billion dollars. The distributors could pay the state over $411 million and Johnson & Johnson may pay out nearly $92 million.
“No amount of money could ever compensate for the devastation wrought by the opioid epidemic,” said Attorney General Frosh in a press release. “But these settlements will bring much needed funds to address the harms Marylanders have suffered. The funds will provide addiction treatment, prevention, and other abatement programs across the State to help Marylanders recover.”
The amount of the settlement funding that Maryland receives is based on the rate of participation from the state’s subdivisions. The deadline for Maryland’s counties and municipalities to join the settlements is in January 2022.
According to Cindy Mumby, Harford County’s Director of Governmental & Community Relations, the amount of money that Harford would receive as part of the settlements – should the county chose to join the suits – would depend on how many other Maryland subdivisions also chose to join the suit.
Mumby also said that, as of Wednesday, Harford County’s legal counsel had yet to be notified regarding the settlements, therefore any plans to join the settlements were unknown.
