ABERDEEN — Ashley Addiction Treatment (Ashley), one of the world’s most recognized and respected names in the substance use disorder treatment industry, joined Harford Country Executive Barry Glassman for a construction walkthrough of The Clubhouse, a new facility for family and youth programs set to undergo renovations immediately and will open in early 2022.
The Clubhouse fills a gap in services for teens who are impacted by, or at risk of substance use disorder and is the first of its kind program and facility in the Harford County region. Located in Aberdeen, the program, and facility, is a grant funded project made possible as a result of funds from Harford County’s Office of Mental Health and the Harford County Government. During today’s groundbreaking event, The Harford County Government pledged $450,000 to go towards The Clubhouse.
“Harford County is proud to support this effort to help close the gap in services for teens impacted by, or at risk of, addiction,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “Our goal is to remove barriers and help Ashley meet young people where they are, with a proactive approach that we believe is the first of its kind in Maryland. Together we are working to break the scourge of drug abuse and lift up our families and communities.”
The route 40 corridor is an identified area of need for youth services that are impacted by substance use disorder. Transportation can be a barrier for services and this location has public transportation available to its participants, is local to the middle and high school and is walkable.
Serving adolescents ages 12 to 17 (18 if still in high school), The Clubhouse provides after school care for teens who have been impacted by, or are at risk for, substance use disorders and offer additional support for families to help set healthy boundaries and create a positive structure within the home. It will enable Ashley to reach more children impacted by substance use disorder and assist with resources early on.
“The teenage years are formative and when many individuals try a substance for the first time,” says Alex Denstman, co-CEO and President of Ashley Addiction Treatment Center. “Research shows that if we can get the youth involved in substance-free programing that encourages and empowers them to make healthy choices, we can change their lives. Our goal with The Clubhouse is to offer a space where the youth are excited to come and connect with peers. Prevention is key and The Clubhouse is the only place in our region that invites teens to have fun with mentors looking out for their best interests.”
The program includes education and life skills training and offers various recreational activities such as yoga and arts and crafts in a safe space that promotes the development and reinforcement of a healthy lifestyle. In addition, concepts of diversity, inclusion and equity will be explored and the evidence-based Strengthening Families Program (SFP) will be offered. Recognized both nationally and internationally, SFP operates from a strengths-based approach and provides skills training for caregivers using positive language and tools that support the entire family unit.
Currently, The Clubhouse offers virtual, non-clinical services through peer support and mentoring programing for teens as well as a once-a-month in person event. Hours of operation for The Clubhouse are Monday-Friday from 2-8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Renovations are expected to be completed in early 2022 and will open shortly after that, offering all services in-person at that time. You can learn more about the Clubhouse and its goals here, in a video featuring co-CEO and president of Ashley, Alex Denstman and County Executive, Barry Glassman.
ABOUT ASHLEY ADDICTION TREATMENT
Ashley Addiction Treatment (Ashley) is a nationally recognized leader in evidence-based treatment of substance use disorders. Ashley’s comprehensive programs integrate a full spectrum of medical, clinical and holistic treatment methods, and result in frequent publications of ongoing research into effective treatment methodologies. Ashley’s driving principle – “everything for recovery” – guides healing for each individual with respect and dignity. Accredited by The Joint Commission and a division of Ashley Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Ashley has treated over 50,000 patients since 1983 and has awarded more than $65 million in scholarships to assist patient recovery. Offerings include inpatient and outpatient treatment, sobriety enrichment, community outreach, family and children’s education, and specialty programs. For more information, please visit: ashleytreatment.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.