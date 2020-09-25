ELKTON — The Cecil County Arts Council received some welcome news in the form of $45,000 in grant funding for distribution to arts related businesses and individuals in Cecil County.
CCAC Executive Director Annmarie Hamilton said she found out on Friday of last week that the CCAC would be receiving funds from the Maryland State Arts Council. Hamilton noted that the state arts council had access to some emergency funds and the $45,000 to be received by CCAC is coming from those funds.
Hamilton said the application for local businesses and individuals can be found on the CCAC’s website at cecilcountyartscouncil.org.
“It is a super simple application,” Hamilton said. “It is for people who have suffered losses as a result of COVID.”
Hamilton explained that the grants are an opportunity for artists and businesses who maybe weren’t able to get help from other government programs, for instance those businesses that may not have a payroll. She said the grants are for individuals and businesses within Cecil County and are specifically related to COVID-19 relief.
“We had some businesses that suffered as a result of the recent hurricane, but these are specifically related to the virus,” she said.
Grants are for businesses that have some connection to the art world. Hamilton said a business that may have lost revenues because COVID kept the business shut down or limited in allowing artists to present at their locations. Hamilton said, for instance, there are businesses that sell artwork in their establishments that have been unable to sell works due to the coronavirus outbreak. Those businesses could qualify for grant funds under this program.
Hamilton said that the funds for the grant program should be available by Nov. 1, so the CCAC is looking at an Oct. 18 deadline for applications.
After applications are received, Hamilton said a committee will be looking at the applications to determine who qualifies for grant funds and how much those funds will be.
“My hope is to have checks cut and in people’s hands by Nov. 1,” she said.
For more information contact the Arts Council at 410-392-5740.
