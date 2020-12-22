BEL AIR — American Sentry Solar announced that by the end of the year, it will have donated a total of $87,000 to small businesses throughout Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania. The donations have been made possible through the company’s Small Business Recognition Program that launched in early May.
“The aftermath of COVID has left millions of Americans unemployed and small businesses struggling just to keep the lights on,” said President and CEO Joe Tunney. “As a business owner who was heavily impacted by the Great Recession, I know all too well the pain my fellow business owners have and continue to endure. With that in mind, we could not just sit by while thousands of dreams were crushed. To me, the only option was to help.”
The Small Business Recognition Program provides American Sentry Solar customers with the option to give their favorite small business $1,000 from the company along with a personalized, framed certificate with a heartfelt message of why they were chosen. Since the start of the program, American Sentry Solar has given checks to 60 businesses and 27 more are scheduled to receive funds before the end of the year. The touching reactions of the surprised business owners were captured on video by the American Sentry Solar team and can be viewed via its website.
“Just like many other businesses at the start of the pandemic, we didn’t know what our future held. It was a scary time,” said Chief Marketing Officer Kevin Carmen. “Thankfully, we were able to adapt and survive virtually whereas other businesses we know and love were not as fortunate, and today, are still living with the uncertainty of not knowing whether or not they’ll make it. The Small Business Recognition Program is our way of helping our customers reduce their electric bill and carbon footprint while putting a bit of hope back into the community.”
To learn more about American Sentry Solar, the Small Business Recognition Program or to view videos of businesses owners receiving their donations, please visit www.americansentrysolar.com/small-business-recognition-program.
