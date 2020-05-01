AgriCulture: Community supported ag and farmer's markets

News from the fields, farms and beyond…
Community Supported Agriculture is a big set of words in which your small part will go far in helping the Cecil County farm community.
Known better as “CSA,” think of yourself as a shareholder rather than a subscriber. You pay up front to guarantee a return in your investment and that return is delicious, locally grown produce and locally produced products.
In Cecil County you have several options for your CSA subscription. Some only run in the spring and fall, while others grow and deliver year-round. Depending on the season your CSA box may hold a compact head of cabbage, tender kale and spinach, hearty carrots and potatoes, and a dozen brown eggs. Buckle up for some out-of-the-box experiences too because some of these CSAs get adventurous, growing kohlrabi, several varieties of smoking hot peppers, purple potatoes, yellow watermelon, green cauliflower and a radish that looks more like a watermelon inside.
Fear not, because they will also share with you their favorite recipes and soon enough you too will look forward to your next food-venture.
(By the way, did you know you can cook radishes?)
The cost of the CSA subscriptions vary. Some require you to come to them, while others also have drop off locations in a zone around their farm. There are often deadlines to sign up so if you missed the spring CSA you can always purchase produce from these and other Cecil County farmers throughout the growing season.
There are at least six CSAs in Cecil County: Brewer’s Hideaway, Calvert Farm and Flying Plow; all in the greater Rising Sun area, Priapi Gardens in Cecilton, Fair Weather Farm At Fair Hill and Wallin Organic Farm in Warwick.
•••
Of course, if you are not into CSAs — or you missed the deadline for the spring sign up — your local Farmers Market is the best way to support the local economy, your local farmer, and eat clean food grown close to your home.
At The Hub in Earleville Farmers Market season has already begun offering local produce, craft beverages, baked goods, savories and more. Located at 942 Glebe Road, The Hub is aptly named, offering a central location in southern Cecil County to gather and shop local. It is open every Sunday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Opening soon will be Farmers Markets in Elkton and Perryville.
In fact, Perryville is looking for new vendors, having gained permission from the mayor and commissioners to allow wine tasting. The application can be found online at perryvillemd.org.
•••
Maryland Agriculture and Resourced-Based Industry Development Corporation, or MARBIDCO, is offering a loan program for the state’s food and fiber producers, harvesters and primary processors to help them adjust to the business disruptions caused by COVID-19. MARBIDCO is promising a quick turn-around on applications, which are due by May 31.
The Pandemic Adjustment Loan Fund Program offers farms and rural businesses low interest loans up to $3,000 for working capital and up to $10,000 for equipment purchases.
As an incentive, those who pay off the loan within the terms of the contract will receive 10% back.
For more information or the necessary application go to marbidco.org
•••
Anyone interested in starting a meat-buying club should attend a free webinar sponsored by Future Harvest CASA to be held May 13 from 1:30 until 3 p.m.
If you do not have the storage or the need for a whole beef cow, form a club to share the bounty and reduce your cost. During this webinar Future Harvest introduces participants to the benefits of these clubs, how to form a club, a suggested platform for purchases, and how it also provides high quality grass-fed meats produced locally. You can also use this as an opportunity to explore new meat choices and cuts of meat.
For more information or to register go to FutureHarvestCASA.org
•••
The deadline for Delaware farms that grow produce to register with the Delaware Department of Agriculture in accordance with the Food Safety Modernization Act Produce Safety Rule has been extended to June 30, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More information and registration forms are available at agriculture.delaware.gov
•••
The Maryland Extension Office in Elkton continues to update its list of resources for Agriculture businesses in Cecil County struggling through the pandemic.
Among those resources is a 47-page booklet entitled “Farmer’s Guide to COVID-19 Relief.” Call 410-996-5280 to obtain a copy or download the pdf file at flaginc.org
If you have a farm related event, idea or story you’d like to share in AgriCulture contact Jane Bellmyer at jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com or 443-245-5007
