ABERDEEN — In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Harford County’s largest employer, looks to the future with a new leader at the base’s helm.
On Friday, August 6, Aberdeen Proving Ground bid farewell to Maj. Gen. Mitchell L. Kilgo and welcomed Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson II, the new commanding officer of the base and the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command.
In a morning ceremony held in the CECOM building at the Aberdeen Proving Ground base, members of the military and public gathered to witness the change of command. Presiding over the ceremony was Gen. Edward Daly, the Commander of the U.S. Army Materiel Command, who praised the base for its dedication to its mission even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This dedicated, competent and committed group of soldiers, civilians and contractors are truly, truly special,” Daly said. “You are truly the unsung heroes of the battlefield; the linemen and women of football, so to speak. Your names are seldom called, but I will tell you unequivocally, we can’t fight and win our nation’s wars without you.”
During his speech, Daly took time to recognize many of those present, which included Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, American Gold Star Mothers National President Jo Ann Maitland, the Kilgo and Edmonson families and a number of former APG commanders.
“Keep being great,” Daly told Matthew and Aaron Kilgo, Gen. Kilgo’s sons, who are making names for themselves as martial artists, on the track and on the soccer pitch.
To symbolize the changing of command, the generals joined Sgt. Maj. Kristie Brady, APG and CECOM’s Command Sergeant Major, to hand off the colors from Brady to the outgoing commander, Kilgo, to the presiding officer, Daly, to the incoming commander, Edmonson. Daly exchanged congratulations with both Kilgo and Edmonson before the colors were returned to Brady, whose role as Command Sergeant Major includes care and custody of the base’s colors.
Daly recounted a joking comment Kilgo had made the night before.
“He asked me: ‘if I don’t show up tomorrow does that mean I get to keep command for another two years?’” Said Daly to chuckles around the room.
The base’s new commander has served with distinction over his 30 years as an Army officer. Edmonson deployed as part of the 82nd Airborne Division during Operation’s Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom and recently served as the 38th Chief of Signal/Commandant of the Army Signal School. Edmonson has tallied a host of awards over his career, including the Bronze Star Medal, Combat Action Badge, Global War on Terror Expeditionary and Service Medals and Legion of Merit. The general has also received a Ranger Tab — indicating completion of the Army’s Ranger School — and the Pathfinder, Air Assault and Master Parachutist Badges, which also represent completion of the badges’ respective schools.
Edmonson’s first action as the base’s commander was to order everyone on stage — including the honor guard and representatives of the base’s subordinate independent commands — to take a moment to relax and shake out their muscles after standing at attention throughout the ceremony.
Edmonson thanked Daly for presiding and praised Kilgo for his time as APG’s commander. He also acknowledged the importance of APG’s mission to the nation’s defense, and the challenges that it faces.
“Collectively, this is a pivotal time in our Army’s history,” Edmonson said. “We are in unprecedented times where the hastening pace of innovation is exposing new and exciting opportunities for Communications-Electronics Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground and the surrounding area, of course with our industry partners, to harness all those capabilities in pursuit of national security. Make no mistake, our adversaries are not waiting and neither will we.”
Looking forward, the base will continue its mission to provide support and technology to the Army and its men and women.
“This may be a ceremony, but it’s only a change of command,” said Daly. “Not a change of direction.”
Edmonson closed his speech with an Army slogan.
“People first. Winning matters. Army strong,” Edmonson closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.