ABERDEEN — In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Aberdeen Proving Ground is sticking to its mission: readiness and innovation. As the base allows a greater number of staff and community members through its gates daily, APG’s command staff are turning their eyes to the base’s operations in a post-pandemic world.
Major General Mitchell Kilgo, APG’s commanding officer, stated that both the community and the base’s response to the pandemic was excellent.
“It’s been a tumultuous time,” said Kilgo. “I’m very proud of APG, because at no time did we feel like we were at a weak point.”
APG initiated its pandemic response in March 2020, leading to drastic changes in the base’s operations. Fortunately for the base, the Army has had remote-work protocols in place for many years, which allowed APG to rapidly switch gears when faced with the onslaught of the virus and the restrictions of health and safety protocols to combat it.
For Kilgo and his staff, the pandemic raised a challenge very similar to a battle.
“We were not deployed in a warzone,” said Kilgo. “But we absolutely reacted as if we were.”
Kilgo referred to the virus as ‘the enemy inside the wire,’ which sent the base into the same crisis response mode the Army deploys when going to war.
Having received doses of the vaccine this past January, the base joined in the US Department of Defense’s massive Operation Warp Speed campaign. APG prioritized running mass clinics to inoculate both staff members and members of the public. According to Kilgo, the base’s clinics led to over 7,300 people receiving the vaccine.
In addition, APG took steps to help businesses struggling in the wake of the shutdowns caused by the pandemic. According to command staff, APG provided over $61 million to Harford County small businesses.
Currently, 40% of APG personnel have been authorized to return to daily on-base work, which leaves nearly two-thirds of the base’s 21,000 workforce continuing virtual work.
“It has been a challenge leading a diverse community through the pandemic,” said Kilgo. “[The pandemic was] something we hadn’t seen before.”
Now, over a year later, the base is adjusting to the lasting changes brought about by the pandemic. According to Kilgo, APG is planning to maintain a hybrid work environment — enabling the workforce to split time between remote and on-base work, or even remain fully remote. Kilgo acknowledged that, for many members of the APG workforce, the shift to a virtual environment established a better work-life balance; allowing staff to spend more time with their families and less time commuting.
For Kilgo and his staff, maintaining that better balance — and finding ways to improve it — is very important, as the great relationships between base staff is what makes the whole thing sing.
“What makes us the best army in the world are the relationships we build,” said Kilgo.
Colonel Tim Druell, APG’s garrison commander, agreed with his commanding officer.
“We perhaps lost some synergy without being in-person,” said Druell. “But we got to enhance our relationships through it.”
Now that restrictions are being lifted and the public is gradually opening up, APG command staff emphasized their desire to see members of the community take advantage of the opportunities the base provides.
“There might be gates,” said Druell. “But that doesn’t mean the base is closed.”
APG welcomes community members to take advantage of the 72,500 acres of land and the 144 miles of coastline the base is comprised of. Fishing and boating along the coast and bodies of water on the base can be done by anyone, and special hunting licenses are available for hunters interested in APG’s extensive natural preserves. Just outside the gates, the Ruggles Golf Course invites both staff members and guests alike to tee up on the 18-hole course.
Now that the base is returning to normal functions, multiple events are being planned to bring the community and the base closer together. Back in September 2020, Druell participated in a Harford County roundtable to discuss veterans affairs in an effort to learn more about issues that veterans in the surrounding communities face and ways to get involved.
Despite being the 6th largest employer in the State of Maryland, only 6% of the jobs at APG are staffed by active-duty military. The other 94% of jobs are comprised of civilians, which has led the base’s command staff to prioritize strengthening existing relationships with the community and building new ones.
In addition to job fairs and information events — one of which will be hosted at Cal Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen — the base is also looking to host events to get the community involved. On June 14th, which happened to be both Flag Day and the Army’s 246th birthday, the base hosted an Army Birthday Run open to both members of the public and staff. Later in June, Sergeant Major Kristie Brady, the Senior Command Sergeant of APG, invites anyone with running shoes to take part in a Color Run.
Kilgo, who will be transferred from his post as the base’s commanding officer in August, wants to leave an enduring relationship between the base and the community.
“We are one community,” said Kilgo. “Outside the gates, I want people to understand that our job is to defend the Constitution and their way of life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.