HAVRE DE GRACE — A cloudy fall Saturday saw hundreds of locals attending the 58th Annual Havre de Grace Art Show. Strolling through Concord Point Park and Tydings Memorial Park along the town’s waterfront, attendees were treated to live music, performances and 109 art vendors showcasing the fruits of their labor.
The Havre de Grace Art Union and the Friends of Concord Point Lighthouse partnered to put on the show. With no admission fee, attendees were invited to browse the stalls, enjoy the performances and grab some food from the several food trucks set up along Commerce Street.
According to Cindy Height, the Art Show’s Coordinator, the event was a challenge to put together, with new rules for stall spacing (no back-to-back stalls, no stall tents could touch) being necessary as part of the event’s Covid-19 plan. That said, Height felt the event went well.
“It’s been awesome,” said Height.
A wide variety of art was on display at the event, which – according to Height – is part of the event’s purpose.
“What we do is promote the arts,” said Height. “All the arts.”
Performances ranged from a Living History presentation given by artist Georgia O’Keefe and Harford Community College Professor Colleen Webster to the Maryland Conservatory of Music’s Drum Circle to a special performance by professional theater troupe Sunshine 2.0.
Based out of the Rochester Institute of Technology and the National Technical Institute of the Deaf in Rochester, NY, Sunshine 2.0 focuses on providing educational performances and activities for deaf and hard-of-hearing adults and children.
“It was wonderful,” said Fred Beam, Sunshine 2.0’s Outreach Coordinator, about the troupe’s experience performing at the show. “I’m glad we were able to bring deaf culture here and lift that culture up.”
During Sunshine’s performance – which began right as the sun finally peeked through the clouds – the seats were packed with Havre de Grace residents, as the family of one of Sunshine’s members, Bianca Ware, are town natives.
“It was exciting to have them,” said Beam.
The event also featured awards for the best art in a number of categories, ranging from photography to jewelry to woodworking. Our Story Studios’ founder Aaron Paskins, who won 2nd prize in the Sculpture category, talked about the inspiration and process behind the resin and clay sculptures he brought to the event – which featured African tribal motifs.
“I primarily deal with figure work,” said Paskins. “I want to have a studio that tells the stories of indigenous tribes.”
As the event nears its 60th anniversary, Height says that she and the show’s staff are already planning for the next show.
“It’s going to be bigger and better next year,” said Height with a grin.
One thing Height plans to have for the next show is a stage, so Sunshine 2.0 and the event’s other performers don’t have to perform at ground-level.
