Baltimore Orioles (17-30, fifth in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (18-29, fifth in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-4, 6.35 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Twins: Jose Berrios (4-2, 3.91 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -204, Orioles +174; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore heads into the matchup after a strong showing by John Means. Means threw seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits with five strikeouts against Minnesota.
The Twins are 9-15 on their home turf. Minnesota has hit 65 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads the team with 10, averaging one every 14.5 at-bats.
The Orioles are 11-12 on the road. Baltimore’s lineup has 47 home runs this season, Trey Mancini leads the club with 10 homers.
The Twins won the last meeting 8-3. Jorge Alcala earned his first victory and Trevor Larnach went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Tanner Scott took his third loss for Baltimore.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz leads the Twins with 24 RBIs and is batting .290.
Mancini leads the Orioles with 22 extra base hits and 41 RBIs.
LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.71 ERA
Orioles: 1-9, .256 batting average, 8.16 ERA, outscored by 32 runs
INJURIES: Twins: Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (abscess), Kenta Maeda: (groin), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Shaun Anderson: (quad), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hip), Jorge Polanco: (ankle).
Orioles: Dillon Tate: (left hamstring), Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Chris Davis: (back).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.