JUNE 5 TO 6: SECOND DEGREE BURGLARY, UNIT BLOCK OF CLOVERWOOD COURT 21221
June 05, 2021 7:00 PM
Sometime between 7 p.m. on June 5 and 10 a.m. on June 6, an unknown suspect broke into the victim’s shed and stole a toolbox.
JUNE 5: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, 800 BLOCK OF MIDDLE RIVER ROAD 21220
June 05, 2021 3:00 AM
At 3 a.m., the victim was parking his vehicle when he was approached by an unknown armed suspect. The suspect said something to the victim. The victim then ran away but was chased by the suspect. When police arrived, the suspect was inside of the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was arrested.
JUNE 5: ROBBERY, 900 BLOCK OF PUNJAB CIRCLE 21221
June 05, 2021 12:37 AM
At 12:37 a.m., the victim, a delivery driver, was approached by four suspects, two of which were armed. The suspects demanded cash and food and then fled on foot.
JUNE 3: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, UNIT BLOCK OF CLOVERWOOD COURT 21221
June 03, 2021 9:00 AM
At 9 a.m., a known suspect and a victim got into a verbal argument and the suspect assaulted the victim.
JUNE 3: SECOND DEGREE BURGLARY, 1800 BLOCK OF EASTERN BOULEVARD 21221
June 03, 2021 6:50 AM
At 6:50 a.m., the suspect was throwing rocks and banging on the window at the TD Bank. The suspect was arrested.
JUNE 2: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, UNIT BLOCK OF SHAWGO COURT 21220
June 02, 2021 6:40 PM
At approximately 6:40 p.m., a suspect pointed a handgun at three juveniles.
JUNE 2: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, 400 BLOCK OF MARGARET AVENUE 21220
June 02, 2021 1:25 PM
At 1:25 p.m., the victim was assaulted by a known armed suspect. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene. There were no injuries.
JUNE 2: ROBBERY, 600 BLOCK OF BRIGHTON MANOR DRIVE 21221
June 02, 2021 9:00 AM
At 9 a.m., a known suspect forced his way into the victim’s residence, assaulted the victim and took her cell phone.
JUNE 2: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, 1800 BLOCK OF EASTERN BOULEVARD 21221
June 02, 2021 12:41 AM
At approximately 12:41 a.m., an unknown suspect fired a shot into the glass door of the bar. Two suspects were apprehended.
MAY 30: ROBBERY, EASTERN BOULEVARD AND PLATINUM AVENUE 21221
May 30, 2021 2:50 AM
At 2:50 a.m., the victim was walking home when two unknown suspects assaulted him and stole his backpack and cell phone.
MAY 27: FIRST DEGREE ASSAULT, 900 BLOCK OF PUNJAB CIRCLE 21221
May 27, 2021 3:00 AM
Around 3 a.m., four armed suspects forced the victim back into her home when she came outside. They stole a cell phone, money, electronic equipment and then fled the location.
