BALTIMORE (AP) — A court filing shows Baltimore officials and the ACLU of Maryland have reached a settlement in a lawsuit over a six-day neighborhood lockdown in the wake of the 2017 shooting death of a detective.
News outlets report Tuesday that details of the settlement were not disclosed, but it includes “monetary and non-monetary terms” that include provisions the parties are asking the court to enforce. The suit filed in 2019 on behalf of four residents aimed to block the department from enacting future lockdowns.
Residents from a six-square-block of Harlem Park were subjected to stops and questioning and even required permission to enter or leave their homes. Nonresidents were banned from the area, and residents were required to show identification. Det. Sean Suiter was found dead just before he was set to testify about corrupt colleagues.
While the medical examiner has ruled his death a homicide, an independent review panel later determined that the detective took his own life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.