MIDDLE RIVER — After months of on-and-off closures due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum at Martin State Airport kicked off the new year by announcing it would reopen to visitors on Saturdays.
The museum closed amid broad lockdowns in March, and remained so through June, when it began to host capacity-limited visits on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Things seemed to be going okay until late last year, said Assistant Executive Director Nancy Zellinger, until the local COVID-19 positivity rate began surging.
“When the numbers started to rise, we had to shut it down,” Zellinger said. “I didn’t want to put anyone at risk, because if anyone were to come down with the virus, it would be devastating.”
Many of the museum volunteers are seniors, she explained, which was part of her hesitation to reopen. While they once had as many as 40 volunteers, Zellinger said some have gone inactive during the pandemic, leaving her with about a dozen core helpers. They all gathered for weekly lunch meetings on Wednesdays, a practice which they continued over Zoom.
For Zellinger, it also hits close to home — members of her own family have contracted the virus.
However, she was disappointed that the museum wasn’t able to show off the Martinville Train & Plane Christmas Garden, a large model town with several working trains.
Joe Corteal, a nine-year museum volunteer who mans the train garden, said it changes slightly each year. Many of the pieces are donated, he said, and it can be meticulous to assemble and maintain. Last year, Corteal himself purchased a model New Jersey transit engine for the set.
The train garden, currently in its seventh year, will be on display later than usual — possibly through February, Zellinger said.
The museum is split mostly between two rooms and can handle a maximum capacity of about 30 with enough space for social distancing, according to Zellinger. Staff at the Martin State Airport provide additional support, spraying disinfectant over the glass display cases to try to curb potential viral transmission in the museum.
“We’re really trying,” she said. “Everybody is being cautious.”
They are trying to stick to scheduled appointments to ensure capacity stays low, but would likely welcome unexpected guests as well — though they may have to wait in line outside.
Zellinger said she misses giving museum tours to school groups. While schools are largely focused on safely bringing students back to classrooms and not quite ready to plan socially-distanced field trips, Zellinger did get to see a small group of homeschooled students who came together in a pod.
Looking ahead, she hopes that they won’t have to close down again, and may even look to expand beyond just Saturdays amid a slow return to normal.
“I imagine we’re going to continue to be open on Saturdays as long as I can keep the volunteers,” she said. “I’m committed myself to being here every Saturday.”
For Zellinger, it’s all eyes on the vaccine — her husband has already registered for an appointment to get the shot, which she said was exciting, although she herself is not yet eligible. But she hopes the vaccines will help people get back to business safely, including the business of visiting her museum.
“I love sharing the story of the museum,” she said. “I just wish the numbers were going down. That would put my mind to rest.”
The museum’s public visiting hours are currently Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Private tours are available Sunday through Friday.
