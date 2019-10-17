Do you have any information on when the last steamboats stopped coming to Elkton?
— Daniel Betz
In the summer of 1916, the Philadelphia and Baltimore Steamboat Company (Ericsson Line) launched renewed service for Elkton after it had lapsed for a period.
Throughout the hot summer before World War I, the Steamer Carmina called at Elktons tiny port on the creek, picking up passengers and freight at Jeffers’ Wharf near the foot of Bridge Street. It departed each morning for Betterton, Chesapeake Haven and Town Point and returned in the afternoon. Passengers desiring to go to Baltimore connected with the Philadelphia boat at Betterton. The boat completed the season.
The service didn’t return in 1917 and in 1918 a government report said the line was abandoned. This is probably the last time Elkton had regular steamboat service.
— Mike Dixon
