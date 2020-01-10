Do you have any information on when Route 213 was named the Augustine Herman Highway?
— Ben Davison
On July 29, 1956, Gov. Theodore R. McKeldin participated in a ceremony at the Chesapeake City Bridge, formally naming the stretch of Route 213 from Elkton to Chestertown the Augustine Herman Highway. This ceremony, which included the unveiling of a highway sign was part of the observance of the 286th anniversary of Herman’s entry into Maryland. Dr. Juray Slavik, former Czechoslovakian ambassador to the United States, and Norma Svedjs, president of the Augustine Herman, Czech Historical Society of Baltimore, also spoke at the event, which drew about 100 members of the society. The ceremony honored Augustine Herman, a 17th century citizen whose legacy and name are still well known on the Upper Shore. “The Governor called Herman a surveyor, geologist, geographer, and linguist,” the Whig reported. Chesapeake City photographer Lewis Collins was on hand to document the ceremony and one of his pictures was published in the Whig.
— Mike Dixon
