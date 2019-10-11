Sylmar

A postcard of the Pennsylvania Railroad Station in Sylmar around 1914.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF WEST NOTTINGHAM HISTORICAL COMMISSION

How did Sylmar get its name?

— Warren Mott

Sylmar drew its name from its location on the state border, taking the second syllable of Pennsylvania and the first syllable of Maryland. Its growth came about after the Philadelphia and Baltimore Central Railroad built a line through the area in the 1860s. In 1870, the company erected a depot and freight house at the spot, calling it state line. That was soon changed to Sylmar.

— Mike Dixon

