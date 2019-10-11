How did Sylmar get its name?
— Warren Mott
Sylmar drew its name from its location on the state border, taking the second syllable of Pennsylvania and the first syllable of Maryland. Its growth came about after the Philadelphia and Baltimore Central Railroad built a line through the area in the 1860s. In 1870, the company erected a depot and freight house at the spot, calling it state line. That was soon changed to Sylmar.
— Mike Dixon
