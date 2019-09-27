ELKTON — Positive energy and earnest intentions can single-handedly make a community stronger — all it really takes is a pair of willing hands.
Art Space on Main transformed into a repository of willing hands and open hearts on Thursday afternoon, as nine women descended on tables full of handmade bowls.
The downtown pottery studio is preparing for its 10th annual Empty Bowls event, which will be held Friday, Oct. 4 from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m. The annual charity event benefits Wayfarers’ House and brings out the best in the community — those who create, those who donate and the businesses who support them. Patrons will receive a savory soup, bread and dessert after purchasing a hand crafted bowl by a local potter. Pricing ranges from $10 to $40.
Bowl cozies are donated by CASA of Cecil County and are also available for purchase of $5.
Soups and fixings are donated by area restaurants, said Art Space on Main proprietor Lori Willing. And the proceeds go to a great cause.
“We host the event every year,” Willing said. “It’s a benefit for the Wayfarers’ House for Women and Children, which is the only one of its kind in Elkton.”
Willing and her crew of patient potters use what’s called pug clay — the refuse and trimmings from other pieces that gets recycled and reused — to make the bowls.
“You never have to lose your clay,” she said. “You can always reuse it.”
Willing herself makes more than 50 bowls per month to support the event.
“This year, we made 549 bowls. We usually raise about $6,500 for the Wayfarers’ House.”
Willing starts in August, asking restaurants to donate food. This year, Pats Select of Elkton, Spork, Chesapeake Inn, Port House Grill, Woody’s Crab House and Olive Garden have donated 10 gallons of soup each. The Baker Family and Sam Anderson also co-sponsor the event.
“Empty Bowls is a nationwide event to fight hunger,” she said. “Apparently, it started with an art teacher. He had his kids make art, but of course potters picked it up. And they started doing Empty Bowls.”
Willing bought Art Space on Main from its previous owner just under ten years ago, and agreed to continue Empty Bowls.
“It amazes me to this day that I can pull it off,” she said. “A friend suggested I started calling restaurants, and they’re more than willing to give soup. They’re happy about it. It’s really, really nice.”
On Thursday, Willing and her team of charitable artisans — including Jane Campbell, Debbie Hegadus, Dottie Hadler, Gay Mayo, Trish Hunt, Chris Obusek, Lily Cutter and Brenda Kramer — cleaned all 549 bowls, and worked together as a group to price them for next Friday’s event.
“It’s just a really wonderful experience,” Willing said. “The first time, I was petrified. We had 300 bowls and we ran out of bowls. Our neighbor, Elkton Florist, always donates three bowls filled with beautiful flowers for a raffle.”
Another friend — a potter in Maine — sent a large vase for this year’s raffle.
Willing praised the collaboration that goes into making the bowls for each event. Some potters will make bowls, others will glaze, while others still will wax and trim. She said that preparing for the event is a chance to get creative, and sharing duties is a way for everyone to have input.
“You’re trying to figure out current colors,” Hunt said. “Because we want to sell the bowls. Lori averages 50 bowls a month. But everybody just does what’s needed. You just walk in and see half a shelf, and that’s what you do.”
The local Empty Bowls crew is a group of primarily middle-aged and senior women who work throughout the year intuitively to make the event happen.
“Pam will come in and glaze some bowls or wax some bowls,” Willing said. “I’m so happy with that. It’s like a whole other job you don’t have to do. Bridget will trim a whole bunch of bowls. All year long. You don’t have to ask for anything; it just happens. It’s really teamwork.”
Art Space on Main will host its 10th anniversary Empty Bowls event at 138 W. Main Street in Elkton on Friday, Oct. 4.
