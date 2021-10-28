In November of 1871 the Cecil County Sheriff arrested and arraigned the infamous Molly Maguire, Patrick Hester for horse thievery. From the November 18th 1871 edition of the Cecil Whig:
“Sheriff Denny succeeded in arresting, on Friday November 11th, near Mt. Carmel, in Northumberland County, Pa., a noted horse thief, named Patrick Hester. The arrest was made in the morning about 7 o’clock and the prisoner lodged in Elkton Jail at hall past nine on the evening of the same day. When the Sheriff of Northumberland Co.,who accompanied Mr. Denny read the warrant to Hester and told him that he was in the custody of the Sheriff of Cecil county, who held a requisition from the Governor of Pennsylvania, he backed off and left Mr. Denny to take care of Hester the best he could. The horse thief showed signs of battle immediately and remonstrated loudly, once offering to strike the Sheriff, but he drew a revolver and told the fellow he must go, taking him at the same time toward the cars which were close by. When the cars reached Sunbury, Sheriff Denny was notified that a number of the confederates of the prisoner were about the depot ready to improve any advantage to rescue him. but nothing of the kind was attempted, and the prisoner was lodged in jail at that place till the train was ready to start. While crossing the Susquehanna River the Sheriff discovered one Murphy, whom he held a writ for on a charge of petty larceny. He immediately secured Murphy and taking a hand-cuff, manacled the two prisoners together, and brought both on to Elkton.”
“In January 1868, Mr. Charles A. Bryan, of Pivot Bridge, had stolen a very valuable young horse, with bridle and saddle. On the same night, Mr. Fletcher Price, of Chesapeake City, lost a Buffalo robe, and John Cavender, residing near the Delaware line, also had a buggy stolen all supposed to have been taken by the same party or parties. Mr. Bryan employed detective to search for his horse, which was found in possession of Patrick Hester, the party arrested, who lived at Mt. Carmel, and bore the reputation of being connected with a company of disreputable characters. Writs were issued for the arrest of Hester and the recovery of the horse, and placed in the hands of legal officers, who failed to arrest him or recover the horse, the animal being put out of the way when the officers were about, and through inability of the local officers, or some other cause, Hester remained at large and in possession of the horse. A short time before his arrest the horse was shot one night while he was riding along the road. He alleges that seven shots were fired at him by concealed parties, missing their victim but killing the horse. He had the animal insured in a Stock Insurance Company, and, at the time of his arrest, was negotiating with the insurance company for the recovery of the amount of the insurance. The country round about Mt. Carmel is a coal region, inhabited by a rough set. It is to be hoped if the prisoner is guilty, that Mr. Bryan will be able to sustain the charge; and if innocent, it is a misfortune to lie thus suspected and incarcerated in prison far from home.”
In the January 6th 1872 court proceedings of the Cecil Whig the following was printed:
“State vs. Patrick Hester, indicted for the larceny of a horse, the property of Charles A. Bryan, near Chesapeake City, on the 18th day of January, 1868. Tried before a jury and verdict of not guilty.”
Prior to the Sheriff’s arrest for larceny, Patrick had been investigated for the October, 1868 murder of Alexander Rae near Mt. Carmel, PA.
After returning to Mt. Carmel, Hester was eventually tried and convicted for the murder of Rae. For many it seemed the prosecution was driven by his affiliation with the Molly Maguires and/or Ancient Order of Hibernians.
At sentencing on the morning of May 14th, 1877, when asked if he had anything to add Patrick Hester made some remarks, among them:
“I never plotted or aided the murder of Rea or the robbery of Rea; and I knowed better. That it wasn’t pay-day; I knowed pay-day was on Fridays; my business was to be about and see these collieries, when they paid, and collect taxes for individuals. I was collector of taxes in fact. I know very well your Honor, that they were after me for a long time, and even my horse was shot under me one evening coming home from Mount Carmel; the horse died the next morning. This I declare before the Court of Heaven and this world.” (The Columbian, May 18th, 1877)
Patrick Hester was hung publicly on March 25th, 1878 with two others. Hal Smith Writes:
“Hester comforted his wife and 4 shrieking daughters … The prisoners prayed five minutes at the scaffold. Hester said ‘I forgive all my enemies, and hope God will do the same,’ then declared: ‘I did not plot the murder of Rea.’” Gowen’s police strapped their legs. The drop was too short to break necks. Hester breathed heavily, convulsed. Three hearts took nine minutes to stop”
Access to the digital newspaper collection of the Cecil County Historical Society is free to members and is included in the $5 library fee for non-members. We are currently open, please visit www.cecilhistory.org for news and updates.
