ELKTON—The second-round of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association football playoffs continue Friday with three local teams still eyeing a birth in the state championships to be held Dec. 4-6 at Navy Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.A pair of local teams will go head-to-head in the MPSSAA Class 1A bracket as Perryville (5-4) hosts Bohemia Manor (5-5) at 7 p.m. Friday.
The two schools engaged in a true defensive battle on Oct. 29 with Perryville coming away with a 7-6 victory on a late, fourth-quarter touchdown following three quarters of scoreless football.
In the 1A/2A playoffs, Elkton (6-3) travels to Fallston (9-1) in a second-round battle between two of the top teams in eastern Maryland at 7 p.m.
The Elk come into the game having won four of its last six games while Fallston suffered its only defeat of the 2021 season, two weeks ago when the Cougars were defeated 23-7 by North Harford.
In addition, the Cougars have been nearly unflappable at home, going 6-1 at their home stadium this season.
“Fallston is probably the most dynamic offense we have gone up against,” Elkton coach Matt Feeney said. “They create a lot of problems so it will be a real challenge for our defense.”
Elkton has proven hard to stop offensively. The Elk have been on a tear during the second half of the season, averaging 38 points per game over the last five weeks.
“We have overcome a lot of injuries and COVID issues that plagued us early in the year,” Feeney said. “We have our entire offensive line together now. We have solid guys on the edge that are making plays and our running game has been solid.”
Quarterback James Triplett along with running backs Ian Brown and Brandon Turner have been catalyst for the offensive success this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.