Wye Mills UMC to continue virtual services

WYE MILLS — The Administrative Board of Wye Mills United Methodist Church met May 17 to discuss church services moving forward.

The document on places of worship released by Gov. Larry Hogan says there must be seven feet of separation between people and there can be no singing or touching (even if the services are held outdoors). This means the church could have two people per every other pew, so about 10 people per service. The church would need to hold six services on a Sunday for the congregation and work out a strict scheduling system. The church would have to be deep cleaned between every service and then let dry for two hours. This would mean at least a 18 hour Sunday. The bathrooms would have to be cleaned after each use as well. These are just a few of the guidelines churches have to follow.

As the church has many high risk congregants and does not have the means to adhere to the government directive for gatherings, the board decided it would be best to continue on with virtual services for now.

In addition to the virtual services, the church will be mailing the written sermon and prayer requests to those without internet access as well as setting up a conference call line during the actual services.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business