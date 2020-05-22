Wye Mills UMC to continue virtual services

WYE MILLS — The Administrative Board of Wye Mills United Methodist Church met May 17 to discuss church services moving forward.
The document on places of worship released by Gov. Larry Hogan says there must be seven feet of separation between people and there can be no singing or touching (even if the services are held outdoors). This means the church could have two people per every other pew, so about 10 people per service. The church would need to hold six services on a Sunday for the congregation and work out a strict scheduling system. The church would have to be deep cleaned between every service and then let dry for two hours. This would mean at least a 18 hour Sunday. The bathrooms would have to be cleaned after each use as well. These are just a few of the guidelines churches have to follow.
As the church has many high risk congregants and does not have the means to adhere to the government directive for gatherings, the board decided it would be best to continue on with virtual services for now.
In addition to the virtual services, the church will be mailing the written sermon and prayer requests to those without internet access as well as setting up a conference call line during the actual services.