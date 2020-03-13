You are the owner of this article.
Covering COVID-19 on the Mid-Shore

Covering COVID-19 on the Mid-Shore

JIM NORMANDIN

Dear readers,

As the evolving concern and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus heightens, all of us at your local newspaper and APG Media of Chesapeake are dedicated to providing the most recent and relevant information to our community.

During these unprecedented times, it is crucial for all people to get local and reliable information from a trusted source.

As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.

If you have questions or would like to submit information, please submit your questions to us and our news teams will do our best to assist you in providing information.

Each and every day, we are grateful for the work of our associates, the support from our community and the trust our readers and clients bestow in us.

Be safe.

Jim Normandin

President and Publisher

WRUS switches to remote classes

Wye River Upper School

Wye River Upper School music and theater arts teacher Marissa Muro conducts a music lesson remotely.

 FACEBOOK PHOTO

CENTREVILLE — On its Facebook page Friday morning, March 13, Wye River Upper School announced the closing of its building to students, families and large groups, and switched to remote classes.

The post said WRUS was following the directive of the state of Maryland and the advice of the Association of Independent Maryland Schools.

"Students and families have received more details via LMS and instruction will be live during declared hours unless otherwise defined," the post said. "We look forward to the continued conversations, relationships and learning with our students and families as we all navigate this new territory together, for the good of the cause. We are grateful for your support and cooperation."

The school later posted a video of music and theater arts teacher Marissa Muro conducting a remote music lesson in preparation of the production of "Beauty and the Beast." The show originally was scheduled to open March 26, but it has been postponed until further notice.

The post said, "We are proud of our teachers and students for jumping onboard an online learning model today."

