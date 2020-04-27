With drug take-back days canceled, keep meds locked up

CHESTERTOWN — Proper medication storage is important during the pandemic shut-down as take-back events across the country scheduled for April are cancelled.
Each year, the Drug Enforcement Agency schedules two nationwide prescription drug take-back days, one in October and a second in April, according to a news release. The events promote proper medication disposal and help prevent misuse of prescriptions, such as opioids and other powerful drugs.
This year’s event, originally scheduled for April 25, and other local law enforcement take-back events, did not happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Medication safety and proper storage always is important, particularly while unused medications may sit forgotten instead of going to a drug drop box, the release states.
“During this very difficult time, all citizens are asked to safeguard their medications and make every effort to limit access to any children or other family members,” said Kent County Sheriff John Price. “At the moment citizens are asked to stay at home. Please plan to bring your unwanted medications to one of the three drop box locations once the stay at home order has been relaxed.”
Kent County's three 24-hour prescription drug drop box locations are the Kent County Sheriff’s Office in Chestertown; the Rock Hall Police Department and the Chestertown Police Department.
To help prevent medication misuse at home, start by making sure safety caps are locked. Put medications away every time, preferably in a locked cabinet, box or other storage container. Remember to dispose of unused medications once you’re able.
Talk with your children about medication safety.
Know the number for poison control: 800-222-1222. You can program this into your phone.
Once the stay-at-home order is lifted, take any expired or unused medications to a drop box near you or call the Kent County Behavioral Health Prevention Office for a drug deactivation bag, called Deterra, which is available for free.
For Deterra bags, or more information on preventing the use of alcohol and other drugs, contact Annette Duckery, alcohol and other drugs prevention coordinator for Kent County Behavioral Health, at 410-778-7918.