Wilson praises citizens for social distancing

CENTREVILLE — Queen Anne’s County positive COVID-19 cases count has remained relatively flat for the past week. As of Monday, April 13, the county had 19 positive cases. Of those, 12 have recovered and been released from isolation. None are currently hospitalized.
However, at his press conference April 7, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Queen Anne’s County had been declared a coronavirus hot spot. Hogan said he repeatedly sounded the alarm to convince top federal officials the Baltimore-Washington region is an emerging coronavirus hot spot — prompting President Donald Trump’s administration to designate 12 Maryland jurisdictions as “priority areas” — Queen Anne’s County among them.
Commissioner Steve Wilson said he received a flood of calls from citizens wanting to know if there had been a rash of positive COVID-19 cases here. There has not.
The county is included in the hot spot because of its proximity to Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, Wilson said.
Queen Anne’s County has long been part of the Baltimore Washington Metropolitan area, which is a combined statistical area consisting of the overlapping labor market region of the cities of Washington D.C. and Baltimore. The county is part of the metropolitan area not just based on geographical proximity, but also in light of the many residents that work in Washington and Baltimore and nearby.
The fact that positive cases here have slowed in recent days “is a phenomenally good result of social distancing,” Wilson said. “It’s quite commendable.”
He praised residents, “I’m very proud of our citizens. They’ve been very observant of social distancing guidelines.”
During the press conference, Hogan said he made nearly 40 phone calls “to everyone in Washington” throughout the last two weeks to make his case, “ringing every alarm bell I could ring ... about the numbers we were starting to see” in the region.
Hogan said he raised the point that, in addition to being home to more than 5 million people, the Baltimore-Washington corridor hosts some of the nation’s top health, research and national security installations, such as the National Institute of Health, the Federal Drug Administration, the National Security Administration, the U.S. Cyber Command and “critical” military bases.
As the “Gateway to the Eastern Shore,” Queen Anne’s County has served as a staging area for resources by federal and state agencies during major incidents in the past, the county noted in a statement.
Being designated a hot spot will help leverage additional federal resources and funding, said County Administrator Todd Mohn. “Everyone is trying to scratch around for test kits and PPE (personal protective equipment.”
Under the CDC’s Cities Readiness Initiative, launched in 2004, Queen Anne’s County continues to receive additional federal funding for all-hazards medical countermeasure distribution and dispensing planning and preparedness.
Forty people were tested April 8 at the Chesapeake College drive-thru site, bringing the total tested there since the site opened to 292, said Beth Malasky, county public information officer. The site was closed for Good Friday, then had to be closed again Monday due to severe weather.
Testing will resume Wednesday, April 15. The site is regularly open from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday for patients with a doctor’s referral for a test.
A COIVD-19 information section has been added to the county website, www.qac.org, that includes the total number of positive cases, the number hospitalized, the number released from isolation and if anyone has died.
While the county site shows no deaths, Ronnie Estes, 73, of Stevensville, died April 2 at Chesapeake Future Care skilled nursing facility in Arnold of complications of COVID-19. She was counted as an Anne Arundel County patient.
The state COVID-19 site has begun listing cases by ZIP code, but it only lists ZIP codes with more than seven cases. The only ZIP code showing from Queen Anne’s County on Monday was Chestertown (21620), which includes areas of both Queen Anne’s and Kent counties. It showed nine cases Monday.
All residents are instructed to continue with social distancing and if you are having symptoms to contact your doctor. Persons who have been exposed to the virus have the potential to infect others before they display symptoms.
Queen Anne’s County Health Department has set up an information line for the public to call with questions about COVID-19. Staff will be available by phone from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 443-262-9900.