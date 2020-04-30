Weather warning: MDOT SHA urges caution for essential workers today

MARYLAND — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) today is closely monitoring high winds, rain and subsequent potential thunderstorms in the forecast for the entire state. Extended periods of rain could lead to flooding. Crews are assembling high water signs and ensuring that chipper, chainsaw and generators are fully operational.
The combination of increased rain and potential wind gusts up to 50 mph could cause trees and large tree limbs to fall, which pose a hazard to motorists and can create power outages affecting traffic signals. MDOT SHA reminds motorists that if you encounter an intersection where traffic signals are without power, treat all directions of the intersection as a four-way stop.
Motorists who must be on the roads for essential travel are reminded to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” Most flood-related deaths occur in vehicles. Two feet of rapidly moving water can float a bus and six inches can knock a person off their feet.
Other advice includes:
• Avoid downed or damaged power and transmission lines as these could still be live;
• Be cognizant of fallen trees or tree limbs; and
• Remain alert for wild animals, such as deer, that may flee dangerous areas and cross roadways.
Get the latest traffic conditions at md511.maryland.gov. The site provides real-time information about road closures and provides access to live traffic cameras. You can also follow us on Facebook and Twitter for regular updates.