Weather warning: MDOT SHA urges caution for essential workers today

Maryland State Highway Administration
MARYLAND — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) today is closely monitoring high winds, rain and subsequent potential thunderstorms in the forecast for the entire state. Extended periods of rain could lead to flooding. Crews are assembling high water signs and ensuring that chipper, chainsaw and generators are fully operational.

The combination of increased rain and potential wind gusts up to 50 mph could cause trees and large tree limbs to fall, which pose a hazard to motorists and can create power outages affecting traffic signals. MDOT SHA reminds motorists that if you encounter an intersection where traffic signals are without power, treat all directions of the intersection as a four-way stop.

Motorists who must be on the roads for essential travel are reminded to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” Most flood-related deaths occur in vehicles. Two feet of rapidly moving water can float a bus and six inches can knock a person off their feet.

Other advice includes:

• Avoid downed or damaged power and transmission lines as these could still be live;

• Be cognizant of fallen trees or tree limbs; and

• Remain alert for wild animals, such as deer, that may flee dangerous areas and cross roadways.

Get the latest traffic conditions at md511.maryland.gov. The site provides real-time information about road closures and provides access to live traffic cameras. You can also follow us on Facebook and Twitter for regular updates.

Resources for Marylanders and employees during COVID-19

SBDC Webinar - Topics: EIDL and CARES (PPP) COVID 19 Loans

Monday 4/6/2020, 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM (EDT)

Space is Limited ~ You Must Register: https://mdsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/16175

Please RSVP with a valid email. After registering, you will receive a Zoom Meeting link to join online, or you can join via the dial-in number. This webinar will be recorded and shared, and if space fills up, additional dates will be added.

Daily SBA Conference Call – Updates (M-F) provided and you can ask questions.

3:00 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 827-299-626

5:30 p.m., Call 202-765-1264, Conf Call ID# 310-688-488

EIDL Application Help – Daily 10:30 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. On the call, an SBA agent will walk you through how to fill out the EIDL form. Have all your necessary documents ready. Zoom Meeting # 6794772946

Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPPL) FAQ - 

bit.ly/PPPL_FAQs

SBA COVID-19 Small Business Guidance & Loan Resources

https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources#section-header-0

Main Maryland Business Information Site for COVID 19 updates and resources - https://govstatus.egov.com/md-coronavirus-business