CHESTERTOWN — The Washington College student who was hospitalized last week for flu-like symptoms after traveling out of state to an area with confirmed cases of community-transmitted COVID-19 has been released from the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, the college announced Thursday morning, March 19.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, results of tests for COVID-19 had not been released, according to the college's web page.
The student, whom the college identified as a male living on campus in the Corsica residence hall, is feeling better but remains in isolation, the college reported.
He was hospitalized Friday, March 13.
"We will let the community know as soon as we receive word from the Kent County Health Department," the college posted on its web page.
At the end of the work day Thursday, the college added this: "We know that the question on everyone’s mind is whether the Washington College student who was hospitalized under suspicion of COVID-19 has tested positive. We still don’t know. Because of a backlog, those results are still pending. ... If you hear something before we do, it’s probably not true."