Washington College to receive federal support

A barrier closes off the Campus Avenue entrance to Washington College. Maryland's congressional delegation has announced more than $1 million in federal support for the college, which has moved the remainder of its spring semester instruction and coursework online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 PHOTO BY DANIEL DIVILIO

CHESTERTOWN — With the Washington College campus virtually devoid of students as a result of the novel coronavirus shutdown, Maryland's congressional delegation has announced more than $1 million in federal relief for the liberal arts school.

According to a news release from the delegation, which includes U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, both D-Md., and U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, more than $170.5 million in federal funds has been secured for Maryland universities and colleges.

The funds are being made available via the Higher Education Relief Act. The release states that 50 percent of allocation are first available for students who face emergency expenses. The other half of the funds can cover a wider range of costs, according to the release.

“The coronavirus has upended the lives of students across our state. From the direct impacts on their health and wellbeing, to the substantial financial and emotional burdens, it has left few unscathed. These funds will provide targeted relief to students, and longer-term assistance to our colleges and universities, to help them weather this storm. Together, we will continue working to provide Maryland students with the assistance they need during this challenging time,” delegation members said in a statement.

Washington College's total allocation is listed at $1,047,397. The amount to be dedicated for student relief is $523,699.

University of Maryland College Park tops the list with an allocation of nearly $21.5 million, with more than $10.7 million earmarked for students. 

Community colleges also are included in the financial relief effort. Chesapeake College is slated to receive $917,533, with $458,767 for students.

Also on the Eastern Shore, Salisbury University is on the list for nearly $6 million, with about $3 million for students. University of Maryland Eastern Shore has been allocated more than $3.5 million with close to $1.8 million for students. Wor-Wic Community College, home of the Eastern Shore Criminal Justice Academy, is slated to receive close to $1.9 million, with $930,447 for students.

The release states that the delegation is seeking dedicated assistance for historically black colleges and universities and minority-serving institutions, "which is forthcoming." 

