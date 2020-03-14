You are the owner of this article.
Covering COVID-19 on the Mid-Shore

JIM NORMANDIN

Dear readers,

As the evolving concern and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus heightens, all of us at your local newspaper and APG Media of Chesapeake are dedicated to providing the most recent and relevant information to our community.

During these unprecedented times, it is crucial for all people to get local and reliable information from a trusted source.

As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.

If you have questions or would like to submit information, please submit your questions to us and our news teams will do our best to assist you in providing information.

Each and every day, we are grateful for the work of our associates, the support from our community and the trust our readers and clients bestow in us.

Be safe.

Jim Normandin

President and Publisher

Washington College student hospitalized, awaiting test results for COVID-19

Washington College

CHESTERTOWN — A Washington College student is being treated for flu-like symptoms at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health at Chestertown.

In an email that was sent Friday night, March 13 to faculty, staff, parents, students and alumni, college President Kurt Landgraf said the college reported to the Kent County Health Department that a student who had traveled out of state to an area with confirmed cases of community-transmitted COVID-19 was exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

After contacting the college’s Health Services, the student has been hospitalized in Chestertown and is awaiting test results for the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19, Landgraf said in the email.

According to the protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control, this student’s traveling companion and the student’s suitemates are also in isolation.

Landgraf wrote in the email: "As stated in earlier communications, the College strongly recommends that all students return home if at all possible. Only those students who have received approval through the Office of Residential Life are permitted to be on campus."

Most administrative offices will continue to be open next week. Staff are expected to report to work, but should confirm with their supervisors if they have any questions about expectations, Landgraf said.

