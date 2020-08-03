Washington College reverses course, plans for all-online learning to start 2020-21

CHESTERTOWN — Reversing its earlier decision to welcome about 850 students to campus in just a few weeks, with another 200 students living off-campus, Washington College on Monday announced that all fall semester courses would move online.
This also means there will be no sports on "the hill" through December.
Citing COVID-19 trends that are "going in the wrong direction," Gov. Larry Hogan's new travel restrictions and health officials’ predictions that the worst of the virus outbreak is yet to come, the college has chosen to preempt what could have been the inevitable spread of the virus on campus that would put students, faculty, staff and community members at risk.
College President Kurt Landgraf said he made the decision for a remote-only start to the 2020-21 academic year after consulting with the college's Board of Visitors and Governors and a team of faculty and staff members known as the Contingency Planning Group.
"We will not be reconvening in person as a community on August 24. ... We remain hopeful for a return to campus in the spring, and will continue to plan for this result," Landgraf wrote on the college's website Monday, Aug. 3.
Offering online courses is meant to keep students at home.
"We are only allowing students with a significant hardship to live on campus and those requests will be reviewed in the coming week," Sarah Feyerherm, vice president of student affairs and dean of students, wrote in an email to the Kent County News on Monday.
She said students who are approved to live on campus — which she stressed will be a very small number — will have to follow strict testing and other safety protocols.
For the past several weeks, according to a news release, the Contingency Planning Group has been crafting a strategy for safely reopening a campus that has been shuttered since early March when all coursework was moved online as the novel coronavirus became a global public health crisis.
This work has included rearranging housing assignments and gathering spaces; limiting classroom sizes; ordering masks and hand sanitizer; preparing quarantine facilities in the event students become infected; and suggesting that faculty deliver coursework through a combination of face-to-face meetings and online instruction.
College administrators Feyerherm and Victor Sensenig (chief of staff and vice president for planning and policy) rolled out the tentative plans to Chestertown officials at their July 6 council meeting, when Mayor Chris Cerino expressed his concern that college students in general can be vectors for spreading the virus without even knowing that they are sick.
In his message to students and parents Monday, Landgraf acknowledged that over the last month there has been growing concern that a campus outbreak could close the campus before mid-semester, while also straining local health care facilities and putting Chestertown residents at risk.
"We have said that Washington College’s highest priorities are protecting the health and safety of our community, and providing a substantive academic experience,” Landgraf wrote in his post on the college's website. “Given the dramatic changes that have taken place in the national landscape and increased prevalence of the coronavirus since we formulated our plan in June, I believe that we can best fulfill our educational goals with a minimal student population on campus and a curriculum of engaging and rigorous online courses.”
Administrators say the college faculty are ready, having attended workshops and training sessions over the summer to prepare for a fall that was expected to include some remote learning.
Also, the Wi-Fi network has been upgraded and additional equipment has been purchased for faculty to use in teaching online.
Under the new plan, a limited number of students may receive permission to live on campus or access campus facilities. Only students with a "critical need" for on-campus housing will be authorized to live on campus. Critical needs include students who lack another housing option or require campus access for graduation, according to the news release.
Students living on or near campus will still take all of their courses online.
Campus facilities will be restricted.
Room and board charges will be reversed for students who are not living on campus, student service fees have been reduced and a planned tuition rate increase will not happen this year, according to the news release.
Last week, Goucher College in Towson announced it will hold all its fall classes online — reversing an earlier plan to open its campus for some face-to-face instruction.
Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa., which like Washington is a charter member of the Centennial Conference for sports, announced in mid-July that the fall 2020 semester would be remote.
To date, Washington and Dickinson are the only Centennial schools to decide on fully remote learning for the fall semester.
The Centennial Conference Presidents Council has suspended all intercollegiate competition for sports in the fall semester. This includes traditional fall sports — field hockey, football, soccer, volleyball — as well as the November and December portions of winter sports like swimming and basketball.
"No decision has been made about moving the fall sports to the spring," Washington Athletic Director Thad Moore wrote in an email to the Kent County News on Monday. "I do know we will be discussing it but no timeline has been made to that decision," he said.
Landgraf and Provost and Dean Patrice DiQuinzio have continued in their positions despite an announced separation from the college at the end of the 2019-20 year. The college’s Board of Visitors and Governors did not renew Landgraf’s three-year contract, which expired June 30.
The college has begun a search for an interim president who will serve for 18 months to two years before a permanent replacement is hired.
Landgraf will continue as president until the interim is named, which is expected sometime this month, according to a college spokesperson.
Also this month, the college is expected to select an interim provost and dean from its current faculty.