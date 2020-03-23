Volunteers launch initiative to feed children and elderly in time of COVID-19

CHESTERTOWN — The Social Action Committee for Racial Justice is partnering with local groups on an effort to ensure children and the elderly in Kent County have the food they need.
According to an email from Sumner Hall President Larry Wilson, the Feed the Children and Elderly Initiative bolsters local efforts to pass out grab-and-go meal bags at seven locations in the community.
The Social Action Committee is mobilizing volunteers to prepare and deliver meals to those individuals who are unable to pick them up at the designated collection points, Wilson's email states.
For more information, contact SACracialjustice@gmail.com.
Also, Sumner Hall is collaborating with the Social Action Committee to collect donations to purchase additional food needed in this effort.
To learn more about this giving opportunity, visit garpost25.org/donate.
Checks should be made payable to Sumner Hall — with SACRJ Food written on the notation line — and mailed to 206 S. Queen St., Chestertown, MD 21620.
Payments also can be made via PayPal, as noted on the Sumner Hall website.
"Thank you for considering making a donation to Feed the Children and Elderly Initiative," Wilson wrote. "Our community appreciates the volunteer and financial support that powers this important initiative!"
All contributions to Sumner Hall are tax deductible. Sumner Hall will issue an official acknowledgment of each donation.