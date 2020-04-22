Virtual horse shows available to local equestrians

CENTREVILLE — It’s the time of the year where, under normal circumstances, the first horse shows of the year are held. With coronavirus restrictions that have been in place for more than a month, the normal horse show season has been put on hold along with other sports.
The Maryland Western Horse Show Association, celebrating its 65th anniversary year (1955 — 2020), borrowed the idea for equestrians to begin showing online, to do it from people’s homes. MWHA normally holds their shows at the Howard County Fair Grounds in West Friendship, MD, just off I-70, at Route 32.
“We saw that this method of holding a ‘virtual horse show’ was happening in Texas,” said Katy Hankins of Glen Burnie, who is one of the organizers of the virtual horse show here. “To be honest, we were overwhelmed with the response. We thought we’d have maybe 10 entries. Our first halter/confirmation class had 30 horses in it from all over the place! Not only have we had entries from Maryland, but Delaware, Virginia and Ohio.”
MWHA instructed participates to record performances as outlined at home, using something as elementary as a cell phone, and then text or email the recordings to the central location to be evaluate by the scheduled horse show judge.
Several local equestrians from Queen Anne’s County participated — Karen Marx, Nikki Bowers, Jillian Stringer, Lauren Levasseur and Megan Borga.
There were good numbers involved in several of the classes offered. Borga placed firsst in Advanced Showmanship, and she placed second in Basic Showmanship. Marx’s palomino gelding placed fourth overall in the Senior (age 6 and up) halter horse.
Also in Basic Showmanship, Jillian Stringer placed third and Lauren Levasseur placed fourth. Levasseur also place foruth in the Advanced category.
Both Borga and Marx placed in the Horsemanship Walk/Jog/Lope class.
The second weekend, April 18, offered Horsemanship Walk/Jog and Walk/Jog/Lope classes, as well as English Equitation Walk/Trot and Walk/Trot/Canter classes. Next weekend, April 24, Ranch Riding and Equitation over Fences will be offered.
Go to the Maryland Western Horse Show Association Facebook page, “MWHA” and press onto the links that connect the virtual horse show offerings. More information about upcoming shows during 2020 when the COVID-19 restrictions are eased can be found on the MWHA website.
The following are the Top 5 placings in each class:
Junior Horse Halter
1. “Dominating Virtue” — owner, Tammy Meeks
2. “Smoking Hot Image” — owner, Cierra Donoghue
3. “Georgia Made” — owner, Karlie Bosley
4. “VS Invitation” — owner, Cierra Donoghue
5. “Too Much Tequila” — owner, Terry Fram
Senior Horse Halter
1. “Im Fulla Assets” — Rachel Layton
2. “Derby” — Brittany Brooks
3. “Reverie Heartbreaker” — Jill Shumaker
4. “Awesome Cuz Im Mamas” — Karen Marx
5. “ShezaSmokinHotImpuls” — Tory Layton
Basic Showmanship
1. Ashton Eash-Sullivan showing “My Bold Mister”
2. Megan Borga showing “Chowchilla Chocolate”
3. Jillian Stringer showing “Itsallwayssumpin”
4. Lauren Levasseur showing “Good To Be Envyed”
5. Stephanie Stachar showing “Confidential”
Advanced Showmanship
1. Megan Borga showing “Chowchilla Chocolate”
2. Tory Layton showing “ShezasmokinHotImpuls”
3. Ashton Eash-Sullivan showing “Suddenly Spicy”
4. Lauren Levasseur showing “Good To Be Envyed”
5. Aimee Schulz showing “Skip To My Lulu”
Horsemanship —
Walk/Jog
1. Tory Layton with “ShezaSmokinHotImpuls”
2. Lisa Betsill with “Joseph”
3. Amber Eash-Sullivan with “Suddenly Spicy”
4. Shaylene Fancher with “One In Custody”
5. Steff Stracher with “Confidential”
Horsemanship —
Walk/Jog/Lope
1. Brian Smith with “Shorty”
2. Ashton Eash-Sullivan with “Suddenly Spicy”
3. Tory Layton with “ShezaSmokinHotImpuls”
4. Megan Borga with “Chowchilla Chocolate”
5. Karen Marx with “Red”
Equitation Walk/Trot
1. Tory Layton with “ShezaSmokinHotImpuls”
2. Steff Stracher with “Confidential”
3. Rebecca Einhorn with “Sparrow”
Equitation
Walk/Trot/Canter
1. Kira Lubeshkoff with “Once And Only Chip”
2. Julia Betsill with “Joseph”
3. Steff Strachar with “Confidential”
4. Julia Betsill with “Extrem Blend”