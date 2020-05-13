Virtual breastfeeding support group launched

EASTON — Carol Leonard, a lactation consultant with University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, has started a virtual breastfeeding support group in response to demand following the cancellation of all meetings, classes and events due to COVID-19.
“Breastfeeding provides antibodies to help keep your baby healthy, so continuing your breastfeeding journey through this pandemic is important,” Leonard said in a news release. “Self-isolation with a newborn or young infant can be lonely and frustrating. Support from other moms and dads in the same situation can make a huge difference to getting through another day or even just the next feeding.”
The virtual breastfeeding support group meets at 11:15 a.m. every Tuesday.
To register, email Leonard at cleonard@umm.edu or call 410-822-1000 ext. 5535 for information and login credentials.