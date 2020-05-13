We've made this article available without a subscription as a public service.

Healthy Living

Virtual breastfeeding support group launched

A virtual breastfeeding support group will meet every Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. to provide support to moms and babies along their breastfeeding journeys.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

EASTON — Carol Leonard, a lactation consultant with University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, has started a virtual breastfeeding support group in response to demand following the cancellation of all meetings, classes and events due to COVID-19.

“Breastfeeding provides antibodies to help keep your baby healthy, so continuing your breastfeeding journey through this pandemic is important,” Leonard said in a news release. “Self-isolation with a newborn or young infant can be lonely and frustrating. Support from other moms and dads in the same situation can make a huge difference to getting through another day or even just the next feeding.”

The virtual breastfeeding support group meets at 11:15 a.m. every Tuesday.

To register, email Leonard at cleonard@umm.edu or call 410-822-1000 ext. 5535 for information and login credentials.

