Van Hollen hosts meeting to tackle distance learning issues during pandemic

WASHINGTON — One of the problems that state and national officials were keenly aware of — but that the COVID-19 pandemic laid bare — is the lack of access to technology that many grade school students experience at home.
Tuesday morning, Maryland U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen hosted a virtual roundtable with Maryland education experts, educators, parents and a representative for the Federal Communications Commission on digital distance learning. Specifically those participating in the meeting spoke at length about the “homework gap” concept, which has become even more pronounced as COVID-19 has shutdown schools across the country.
“We have shown an even greater and stark light on this issue,” Van Hollen said referring to the effect COVID-19 has had on disadvantages students have across the state to engage in distance learning.
Sen. Van Hollen specifically spoke about the Homework Gap Trust Fund, a bill that he sponsored that would set aside $2 billion in funds for the FCC for the purpose of addressing the issue. He also noted that as part of the CARES Act, $207 million dollars will flow to the state that can be used for the purpose of addressing distance learning issues in school districts. An additional $45.7 million is also available through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.
“That is about $250 million dollars, and those funds can be used for the purpose of trying to connect all students to the internet for the purpose of distance learning and try to end that aspect of the digital divide,” Van Hollen said.
FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel also mentioned the E-Rate Program that helps support internet connections in schools and libraries nationwide.
Rosenworcel said when she first got to the FCC the first thing she heard from rural and urban school districts was, “Our kids are connected in class, but they go home, they have homework and not everyone has a connection.”
From that Rosenworcel said she went back and studied the numbers which told her that seven in 10 teachers assign homework that requires internet access. According to FCC data, one in every three households does not have internet access. She said the homework gap is where those numbers overlap. This accounts for some 12 million students across the country.
“I feel in the United States of America we should fix it,” she said. “It is no longer the case that paper and a pencil is good enough to get your homework done. Kids need internet access and we knew it before this crisis, but it has become painfully clear now that not every child is connected.”
She said she would like to see the FCC work with Congress to get every child connected to the internet and solve the homework gap.
Also in attendance during the discussion were several school administrators who spoke on what they were doing in their districts to solve the distance learning issue and well as the challenges they have faced to ensure every student has the same opportunity.
Talbot County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelly Griffith said her district was fortunate in that the district has a one to one initiative pertaining to devices for students. She did say that one of the challenges in her district is that the county has 600 miles of waterfront and a school on an island. She said the district is working to set up hotspots at each of the schools as well as hotspots around the county. She said she was excited that funds from the CARES Act would be available to help set up additional hotspots. Griffith said her goal would be to leave no child offline.
Baltimore City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises said her district only had one device for every four students and that the ratio did not immediately change when COVID-19 hit. In order to resolve the shortage, the district purchased 12,200 Chromebooks to go with the 27,000 the district already had. Another need was approximately 15,000 power cords for the district’s devices.
Santelises said that even though they may send devices home with children it of course does not determine whether they will be able to connect.
“Familes have to make decisions between rent, food and clothing,” she said, adding that most responsible families will pick food over net connectivity costs.
She said her district is working with Comcast to try to help some families get relief.
Similarly, Prince George’s County School CEO Dr. Monica Goldson said her district purchased 5,000 hotspots for students to use. She said that her district includes some 82,000 students on free or reduced lunch and a number of additional students, who while not on free or reduced lunch still have connectivity issues.
Allegany County Schools Chief Technology Officer Nil Grove said her district had significant connectivity issues which are more the result of Allegany County’s topography than any other issue, although she did note that students also suffered a technology gap by not having the tools at home necessary to connect to the internet.
The consensus among those in attendance was that more needed to be done to bridge the gap and that the virus made it clear how far district’s need to still go to achieve a technological balance for their students.
Several questions were asked of the group, with many pertaining to funding issues and whether additional funds might be available on the federal level for local districts to use to combat the issue.
Van Hollen said that one of the things that needed to be improved was the nation’s high speed broadband network. He said his bill to create a $2 billion fund at the FCC could help with that issue.