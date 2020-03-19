If your church, organization, business or club has made the decision to cancel, postpone or reschedule an event or activity in relation to the pandemic send an email with all the details to jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com.
Here’s what we know so far:
Government
Cecil County's Administration Building at 200 Chesapeake Boulevard in Elkton will close to the public starting Thursday, with entry by appointment only.
Beginning Monday employees will be screened before being permitted to enter the building. The screening will consist of 8 questions and a temperature assessment. Anyone that enters the building for any type of meeting inside the building will be similarly screened.
With the building being closed, and meetings not allowed by declaration of the state of emergency, the council has decided to start offering conference calls for council sessions.
You will have the option to watch it live online at ccgov.org/council and via telephone by calling 1-646-876-9923. Whichever source listeners will have the chance to participate in the meeting where appropriate.
This begins April 7.
**
Cecil County Commuter Connection will be suspended indefinitely beginning Thursday. Anyone who needs help with transport contact Cecil Transit at 410-996-5295, option 2.
**
The Cecil County Health Department has been closed and all employees that can telework are being asked to do that. Services are still being provided. Call 410-996-5550 with any questions.
**
Cecil County Public Schools and Cecil College is closed this week. CCPS will remain shuttered until March 30 when classes are expected to resume.
Cecil College will move to online instruction March 23. Career and Community Education and workforce training classes cancelled through April 9. Labs and onsite clinical rotations are also suspended for the two weeks.
Students of CCPS may pick up free food, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until noon at Cecilton, Cecil Manor, Holly Hall, Thomson Estates, Perryville and North East Elementary Schools, Elkton High School and Janes United Methodist Church. School officials and volunteers hope to give three meals from each site by the end of the week. For now it is a bagged breakfast and lunch, free to any child 18 and under. Delivery is available to those without transportation.
**
The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange has re-opened enrollment so anyone who needs health insurance can get coverage. The special enrollment period begins March 16. New enrollees will have coverage beginning April 1. Gov. Larry Hogan enacted a state of emergency, which triggered the new enrollment period to help those who may need health care during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Health concerns are heightened for many families, and Maryland is in a state of emergency. We are grateful for the support of our insurance companies in opening this additional special enrollment for uninsured residents,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, which administers Maryland Health Connection.
To enroll and shop policies go to marylandhbe.com
**
Rising Sun, Perryville, and Elkton town halls will be closed to the public until at least March 27. In a press conference Friday Travis Marion, Mayor of Rising Sun, made the announcement that town hall would remain in operation but all interaction with town staff would be done via email, telephone or mail. That includes permits, paying water and sewer bills and other interaction. Only a limited number of face to face appointments would be made, Marion said.
Robert Ashby, mayor of Perryville, said the situation is the same in his town, citing the need to protect the health of town employees. Likewise, Elkton town hall is also closed to walk-in visits from the public. To contact a specific department go to www.elkton.org
Marion said customers of Rising Sun’s water and sewer system who pay their bill online would be refunded the convenience charge until further notice.
Elkton utility customers can drop off payments in the secure box in the front lobby of Elkton Town Hall or pay online at https://payments.tprosecure.com/md/elkton/paymentcenter/paymenta.asp
Rising Sun’s March 24 town meeting is up in the air, while Rising Sun Historic Preservation and the planning commission meetings are cancelled.
Port Deposit and Perryville have cancelled their March 17 town meetings. Elkton officials have announced that only meetings which are necessary would be held including town boards and commissions.
Cecil County Council has changed its schedule slightly, also in the interest of lessening social close contact. The length of both the work session and the legislative session, which are set for March 17, will be curtailed and will also be held back to back, with the work session commencing at 6 p.m. instead of 9 a.m. The seating in the meeting room will be spread out to give the suggested six-foot buffer and hand sanitizer will be available.
Additionally, Rising Sun has hired a third-party contractor to deep clean Veterans Memorial Park and Diddie Richardson Park several times during the quarantine period. Marion said such would not be the case for Triangle Dog Park and he suggested dog owners take that into consideration before visiting.
All Cecil County Parks and Recreation activities are cancelled however parks and playgrounds remain open. While they are cleaned daily, county officials say people must assess their own risk before entering.
Towns will continue to issue permits, although interior inspections will only be performed if it is a matter of safety or health.
Police and public works in each jurisdiction will continue as usual.
**
Effective immediately the Cecil County Detention Center has suspended all inmate visitation including volunteers and clergy. Religious services are also suspended until further notice. According to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page the facility has been preparing for the appearance of the virus in center on Landing Lane in Elkton. Cleaning, stocking of supplies and other preparations are being made.
**
Rooted In Our Community, a seminar to help everyone understand Cecil County’s farming community, has been postponed and will be rescheduled in the fall. It was to have taken place March 28.
**
All branches of Cecil and Harford County Public Libraries will be closed through March 31. All activities and programs are also cancelled. Any materials checked out now will not be due back until the libraries re-open.
Cecil County does, however, have online resources including Hoopla, which offers movies, books, and audio books online for free at hoopladigital.com
**
Elkton Parks and Recreation has cancelled all activities and room rentals through March 29. Please contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 410-620-7964 or by email at parks@elkton.org with questions.
**
Cecil County Animal Services has postponed several events because of the pandemic. Coffee with Cats on March 22 as well as the monthly volunteer orientation, and Petsapalooza on March 28 will all be rescheduled.
Also CCAS is taking donations for the animals in its care. Dog and cat food, treats, toys can be left in a donation box to the rear of the shelter at 3280 Augustine Herman Highway south of Chesapeake City.
**
The State of the County Address, which was scheduled for March 19 and hosted by the North East Chamber of Commerce, has been postponed. A new date will be set soon according to chamber officials.
**
Schools
Bethany Christian School in Oxford, Pa. has cancelled the March 19 Spaghetti Dinner and the High School Information Night that was to take place at the school March 24. New dates will be set for both events.
**
Schools in Cecil County which are part of the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington will be closed through March 30. All CYM sports programs are also suspended. All masses and devotions will be held but attendance is not mandatory.
**
Community
COVID-19 testing is now available at ChristianaCare Union Hospital in Elkton by appointment only. Patients must obtain a prescription from their primary care doctor to get the test conducted. Your doctor will determine if you meet the criteria.
**
Project Clean Stream, which was set for April 4 at various locations in Cecil County, has been postponed.
**
Rising Sun Little League has, effective immediately, cancelled all activities. League officials hope to be able to begin the season April 6.
Meanwhile adults will gather on the fields every Saturday at 8 a.m. to get ready for that start.
**
The AARP Tax-Aide Foundation has suspended all tax preparation programs, including Tax-Aide in Cecil County. Local spokeswoman Sue Anne Grier said it is unknown if the free preparation service would resume before the tax deadline.
**
The National Division of the Recognized Horse Trials, which were scheduled to take place April 10-12 at Fair Hill, have been cancelled according to organizers from Fair Hill International and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources at Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area.
“In compliance with the current Maryland State Of Emergency regulations, as well as (US Equestrian Federation) directives, we feel it is in the best interest of competitors, officials & volunteers to cancel our National divisions at this time,” reads a release issued Saturday night.
All entry fees will be refunded.
**
The 3rd Annual Mayor’s Lucky Charm 5K in Elkton, which was set for March 14 in Meadow Park, was postponed. A new date is being determined.
**
The Elkton Alliance Citizen of the Year Banquet, which was scheduled for March 26, will be rescheduled once a new date can be established.
**
The 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament hosted by the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office was cancelled and a new date is being investigated. It was set for March 14.
**
Churches
Wright’s AME Church in Elkton has cancelled its March 22 and March 29 worship services but all are welcome to join the congregational time via conference call beginning at 11 a.m. Call 712-775-7270 and enter code 711623#
All other activities at the church are cancelled.
**
Saint Peter's Anglican Church at Frenchtown and Maloney Roads in Elkton has cancelled its March 22 worship service.
**
The Episcopal Diocese of Easton, which includes Episcopal churches in Cecil County, will not worship with their congregations through May 10, according to an announcement made Wednesday by The Right Rev. San Marray, bishop.
"Parishes are given the latitude to explore responsible ways of offering the Holy Communion/Morning Prayer without in-person or face to face contact," the bishop's missive reads.
This eight-week hiatus runs through the Christian observance of Lent including Holy week and the celebrations of Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
The CDC has ordered that no group or organization should hold a meeting of 10 people or more.
"It is imperative that our church be an example to our neighbors of unity, responsibility, compassion and adherence to directives from state and federal agencies," Marray said. "When their directives change, assume ours will change to match."
**
Cabin Fever, which was set for this Saturday at Moore’s Chapel United Methodist Church north of Elkton, has been cancelled.
**
The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington has cancelled all worship services and activities at every congregation, which includes Cecil County’s Catholic churches until further notice.
The announcement came Sunday afternoon from The Right Rev. Bishop Francis Malooly.
“We do not take this action lightly and without prayerful consideration,” Malooly said. “We must put the health and well-being of our parishioners first. I invite the faithful to stay connected to their parish community electronically, and to participate in Mass via television and the Internet, during this challenging time.”
**
Union United Methodist Church on Union Church Road near Elkton has cancelled its March 21 Bingo.
**
Principio United Methodist Church in Perryville has cancelled the breakfast that was to be held March 22.
**
Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church on Liberty Grove Road in Colora has cancelled its April 4 Turkey Supper. It will return in the fall.
**
Elkton Presbyterian Church has cancelled all church activities including worship until March 30. The Food Pantry is also closed during this time, however the Elkton Community Kitchen will continue to serve lunch on Friday. Call the church office 410-398-4636 for further updates.
**
St. John’s United Methodist Church on Lewisville Road near Fair Hill and Cherry Hill UMC on Cherry Hill Road north of Elkton have cancelled Sunday worship and all church events including their soup dinners through Sunday March 29.
**
Non-profits
Octoraro Watershed Association has canceled its March 26 Annual Dinner Meeting. It may be rescheduled in September. The Spring Clean Up of the Octoraro Reservoir could be held at the end of April. Lastly, the Spring macro-invertebrate sampling is postponed.
**
Cecil County YMCA in Elkton closed at 3 p.m. Monday and will stay closed until at least March 30.
In a statement from Robbie Gill, chief executive officer of YMCA of the Chesapeake, offered several online resources for those looking for a workout in the interim. There’s a YMCA 360 program on YouTube and Les Mills On Demand Workouts available free of charge.
Y officials are looking into re-opening but only to provide childcare for first responders and medical personnel.
**
Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program and Rolling Hills Ranch in Port Deposit is closing and cancelling all riding lessons through March 31.
**
Ray of Hope Mission Center in Port Deposit will be closed until March 30. The staff will be on site deep cleaning the facility on Craigtown Road. Watch their Facebook page for pop up food giveaways.
**
Businesses
If your business needs employees or has other COVID-19 news to share, especially of you have any good survival tips, share them with the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce. Send an email to klewis@cecilchamber.com
**
How has your business been impacted by COVID-19 and all the moves taken to stop its spread?
The Cecil County Office of Economic Development is asking small business owners to complete a short survey, which can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TD6L75Q
**
Harford Bank, with two Elkton branches, Bridge and High Street and in the Southfield Park Center, will close all its lobbies starting Friday, allowing customer traffic only through the drive in windows.
Online banking and ATMS remain in service.
**
Peebles Department Store in the Big Elk Mall is changing its hours and will now close earlier each evening.
While in the process of transitioning to Gordmans, Peebles will be open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and from noon until 6 on Sunday. Owned by Stage, Peebles is undergoing more frequent daily cleaning, paying attention to frequently touched areas.
**
APGFCU is closing all its lobbies and extending drive-thru hours effective Thursday.
Branches without drive-thru will be closed, including the new Rising Sun Towne Center location and Cecil College.
Those branches with drive-thru, on Route 40 in North East and Route 40 in Elkton, will have an additional 90 minutes, or until 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.
Online, telephone and mobile banking is still available.
**
Martin's in Rising Sun is shortening its hours of operations to allow for the restocking and cleaning of the store in the Rising Sun Towne Center.
Beginning Thursday the store will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. instead of midnight.
Also, the store will open from 6 until 7 a.m. exclusively for customers 60 and older.
"This will allow customers in this age category to shop in a less crowded environment, which enables social distancing. They’ll also be shopping prior to any other customers entering. Although team members will not request ID for entry, the company asks its customers to please respect the purpose of the early opening – and do the right thing for your neighbors," a release issued Tuesday reads.
Dollar General Stores are also closing an hour earlier for the same reason, and will offer its first hour of opening each morning to seniors. That announcement came Monday.
**
Like just about every restaurant, pub, and cafe in Cecil and neighboring counties, Kitty Knight House in Georgetown is also offering curbside and delivery from their menu. The Kitty is also inviting fans of the historic restaurant to purchase gift cards now for use later once regular dining is re-established.
**
Howard Bank will only operate by its drive-in windows beginning March 18. This includes their Rising Sun branch. The move is being made to protect workers and the public from the spread of COVID-19.
Mary Ann Scully, bank chairwoman and CEO, acknowledged not all services can be accomplished in a drive-through window but those customers should call the Bel Air, Md. branch, 410-515-3000, and make arrangements for an in-person visit.
Like most financial institutions, Howard Bank also has full-service online banking and a mobile app. Go to www.howardbank.com for details or call 410-878-3355 to reach the Rising Sun branch.
**
There will be no auctions March 17 or March 24 at Gibney’s Auctions on Route 1 in Rising Sun.
**
Armstrong, the cable and internet provider for western Cecil County, northern Harford County and Chester County, Pa., has announced it has relaxed data allowances for its internet subscribers for the next 60 days. It is also opening hot spot areas to the public for free use. To find a hot spot near you go to https://armstrongonewire.com/Internet/WirelessLocations
**
Chesapeake Utilities is following guidelines set by CDC and will close its offices to all public foot traffic. The company announced Monday that rule would be in place until the risk of COVID-19 has subsided. Bills can be paid online and service disconnections are suspended.
**
The Art Den LLC in Rising Sun is going to offer art kits for all ages in accordance with the executive order closing businesses to stop the potential spread of the coronavirus.
“We are working on take-home art kits and on-line classes to provide creative outlets and help stave off the boredom for those of you stuck at home and hope to have these ready within the next few days,” according to a statement on its Facebook page. All classes have also been postponed.
**
The Palette and the Page in Elkton has cancelled its April 3 Opening Reception. Instead, the art on display for March will remain in place until the end of April. Meanwhile the partners of the shop have agreed to shut the studio for the time being, but continue to sell online at paletteandpage.com/shop
**
Rita’s in Elkton and North East have postponed their annual First Day of Spring event, which was set for March 19. Look for a new day when they will give away small cups of water ice and celebrate.
**
Priapi Gardens in Cecilton has rescheduled its 3rd Annual Oyster Fest for April 25 from 1 until 4 p.m.
**
Citing the hardships that may effect some with lost work due to quarantine situations connected to COVID-19 Delmarva Power has decided to temporarily cease issuing cut-off notices and will waive new late payment fees until at least May 1.
Those with trouble making a payment should contact the utility immediately to make arrangements and get information on assistance from agencies that can help.
**
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that all bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms must close to stop the spread of COVID-19. That followed his Sunday announcement regarding casinos and racetracks.
Hogan said eateries may offer take out or drive through service after 5 p.m. Monday.
All casinos, racetracks off-track betting or simulcast facilities closed at midnight Monday.
The Emergency Order includes Hollywood Casino in Perryville, as a further effort to staunch the spread of COVID-19.
“This situation continues to evolve and will escalate rapidly and dramatically,” Hogan said. “These are unprecedented actions in an extraordinary situation, but they could be the difference in saving lives and keeping people safe.”
Hogan changed his earlier order banning large gatherings of 250 people or more, changing that to first 50, then down to 10 people, adding that failure to do so is a criminal offense.
“It is critical to public health and safety that bars, restaurants, and other businesses across the state comply with the law,” Hogan said. “Anyone who hosts or is part of the crowds in bars ... is jeopardizing the health of others and must avoid any contact with family members or friends over the age of 60 or those with underlying health conditions.”