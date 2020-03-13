University of Delaware announces three more coronavirus cases

NEWARK, Del. — Three more people at the University of Delaware have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, officials announced Thursday.
The patients – two graduate students and a postdoctoral researcher – are all under the age of 30 and attend class or work at UD’s Newark campus. All three had close contact at an off-campus social event in February with the faculty member who tested positive on Wednesday, UD President Dennis Assanis said.
The patients are not severely ill and are self-isolated at home.
“All four individuals are receiving appropriate medical care in a quarantined environment, and the entire UD community wishes them a full and speedy recovery,” Assanis said.
Epidemiologists from the Delaware Division of Public Health are working with the patients to identify any close contacts of these individuals who were possibly exposed. If other people are found to have possibly been exposed, state health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
“We understand that news of additional cases is concerning to students, staff, and families in the University of Delaware community,” said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. “However, DPH is working closely with the administration at the University of Delaware on their coronavirus disease response.”
Students who have been in contact with the patients will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. They are allowed to leave campus to return home but cannot use public transportation.
After the faculty member tested positive Wednesday, UD suspended in-person classes for the rest of the semester.
Classes are suspended immediately, and the university has moved up its spring break to begin Saturday, March 14. When classes resume March 23, they will be taught online only.
Residence halls are remaining open.
In Delaware, DPH has tested 41 people for COVID-19, including the individuals who tested people for the disease. A total of 23 tests returned negative results, and 14 people are awaiting test results.
Symptoms of COVID-19 are most similar to lower respiratory infections with patients having fever, cough, and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for COVID-19 infection at this time. While in some cases illnesses can be severe and require hospitalization, many individuals infected with COVID-19 recover by resting, drinking plenty of liquids and taking pain, and fever-reducing medications.
Testing for coronavirus disease is not recommended for individuals who do not have any symptoms of illness. For individuals who have symptoms of illness (fever, cough, or shortness of breath) testing is available at both the Delaware Public Health Lab as well as certain commercial labs. Medical providers should evaluate patients and rule out other causes of illness first before recommending testing for COVID-19. While testing for the disease at the Public Health Lab requires DPH approval, providers do not need DPH approval to submit test samples at a commercial lab. With several commercial labs now having lab testing available, Delaware has enough capacity to accommodate testing. Providers only need to collect mouth and nose swabs as they would for flu to submit samples for testing at either venue. Commercial labs are required to report testing and results to DPH.
Delawareans with questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 or TTY at 1-800-232-5460 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or email DPHCall@delaware.gov. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.
